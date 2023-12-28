ADVERTISEMENT

We at Bored Panda have been following David Zinn's cute street art since 2012. Back in the day, we introduced David's first character named Sluggo – a green semi-subterranean inhabitant, who appeared doing all sorts of shenanigans on the streets of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Nowadays, the artist continues to draw various creatures and animals, whether on the streets or rocks or in the cracks of walls. David describes his chalk and charcoal creations as “ephemeral art,” which basically means that his artwork is temporary, so if you ever came across his art let us know in the comments how that was!

Without further ado, we invite you to explore David's entertaining universe, documented by the artist himself.

