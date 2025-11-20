Happy birthday to Joe Biden , Future , and Ming-Na Wen ! November 20 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Politician Joe Biden, 83 A statesman with decades of experience, Joe Biden served as the 46th American president, guiding the nation through complex challenges. He previously spent 36 years as a US Senator and eight years as Vice President under Barack Obama, championing key legislative reforms. Biden is known for his commitment to bipartisanship.



Little-known fact: Biden overcame a debilitating childhood stutter by reciting poetry aloud in front of a mirror.

#2 Rapper Future, 42 An American rapper and singer, Future is widely recognized for his pioneering use of Auto-Tuned melodies in hip-hop and trap music. Nayvadius DeMun Cash's prolific output includes chart-topping albums "Future" and "Hndrxx," making him the first artist to achieve back-to-back number-one debuts. He also earned a Grammy Award for "King's Dead" in 2019.



Little-known fact: Before gaining fame, Future began his career performing under the name "Meathead" as part of the Dungeon Family collective.

#3 Actress Ming-Na Wen, 62 Known for her enduring versatility across genres, American actress Ming-Na Wen has captivated audiences for decades with memorable performances. Wen lent her distinctive voice to Disney’s Mulan, anchored the action in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and later brought the bounty hunter Fennec Shand to life in the Star Wars universe. She also once won a Hollywood Home Game on the World Poker Tour.



Little-known fact: Few realize that Ming-Na Wen played a royal trumpeter in Mister Rogers' Neighborhood early in her career.

#4 Comedian and Actor Joel Mchale, 54 American actor, comedian, and television presenter Joel McHale gained widespread recognition as the witty host of E!'s The Soup. He is also celebrated for his portrayal of Jeff Winger on the beloved sitcom Community, showcasing his sharp comedic talent. Beyond these roles, McHale has an extensive filmography and continues to perform stand-up comedy.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Joel McHale was recruited for the University of Washington's rowing team before walking onto its football team as a tight end.

#5 Singer-Songwriter Oliver Sykes, 39 Known for his powerful stage presence and distinctive vocals, British singer and songwriter Oliver Scott Sykes rose to prominence as the frontman of Bring Me the Horizon, a band renowned for blending metalcore with electronic rock. He also founded the successful alternative apparel company Drop Dead Clothing.



Little-known fact: Since age twelve, Sykes has suffered from sleep paralysis, a condition where one cannot move or speak when falling asleep or waking.

#6 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Dierks Bentley, 50 An American country singer and songwriter, Dierks Bentley is celebrated for his authentic, traditional sound fused with modern elements. He rose to prominence with his 2003 debut single “What Was I Thinkin',” which quickly topped the charts. Bentley's career includes multiple chart-topping albums and his induction into the Grand Ole Opry.



Little-known fact: Dierks Bentley holds a private pilot license and has been known to fly his own plane.

#7 Basketball Player Carlos Boozer, 44 An American former professional basketball player, Carlos Boozer achieved two NBA All-Star selections and an Olympic gold medal with Team USA. He is recognized for his powerful play as a forward for the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls. Boozer also earned an NCAA Championship with Duke University in 2001.



Little-known fact: Carlos Boozer completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Duke University in 2020, 19 years after leaving early for the NBA.

#8 Actress and Model Nadine Velazquez, 47 Respected for her dynamic screen presence, American actress and model Nadine Velázquez captivated audiences as Catalina Aruca on the popular sitcom My Name Is Earl. She transitioned seamlessly into film, notably appearing in Flight with Denzel Washington. Velázquez also lent her talents as a judge for the Miss Universe pageant.



Little-known fact: Nadine Velázquez is a skilled pilot who holds a private pilot license, demonstrating an adventurous spirit beyond her acting roles.

#9 Singer-Songwriter and Actress Kimberley Walsh, 44 A British singer and actress, Kimberley Walsh rose to prominence as a vital member of the record-breaking girl group Girls Aloud. She is best known for the group's string of twenty consecutive top ten singles and her subsequent successful career in West End musicals and television presenting.



Little-known fact: Before her singing career, Kimberley Walsh briefly worked as a teacher at the Bradford theatre school, Stage 84.

#10 Actor and Director Rhys Wakefield, 37 Known for his intense screen presence, Australian actor and director Rhys Wakefield made an early impact with his role in the 2008 film The Black Balloon. He has since transitioned to directing, with his debut feature film Berserk.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on acting, Rhys Wakefield’s first high school role was a sailor singing Rod Stewart’s “I Am Sailing” in a production of Puff, The Magic Dragon.