Who Is Future? Future is an American rapper and singer known for his distinctive Auto-Tuned vocal style and prolific output in trap music. He continually pushes the genre’s boundaries with his innovative sound. His influence has made him one of his generation’s most impactful hip-hop artists. His breakout arrived with the critically acclaimed single “Mask Off,” which became a viral sensation and a top-ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017. The track cemented his reputation as a mainstream force.

Full Name Nayvaduis DeMun Cash (né Wilburn) Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Unmarried Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Columbia High School Mother Stephanie Jester Kids Jakobi Wilburn, Londyn Wilburn, Prince Wilburn, Future Zahir Wilburn, Hendrix Wilburn, Paris Wilburn, Kash Wilburn

Early Life and Education Born Nayvadius DeMun Cash in Atlanta, Georgia, Future’s early life was deeply influenced by his family’s musical ties, particularly his cousin, record producer Rico Wade, who nurtured his talent. He attended Columbia High School in Decatur. Wade encouraged him to sharpen his songwriting skills, leading Future to embrace rap as a creative outlet. This foundation eventually led to his involvement with the Dungeon Family collective, where he earned his moniker, “The Future.”

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Future’s personal life, notably an engagement to singer Ciara that ended in 2014. Their relationship garnered significant media attention before their split. Future is the father of several children, including Jakobi, Londyn, Prince, Future Zahir with Ciara, Hendrix, Paris, and Kash with various women. He often expresses a deep connection with his children.

Career Highlights Future made history as the first artist to debut two consecutive number-one albums on the Billboard 200 with “Future” and “Hndrxx” in 2017. This achievement underscored his prolific output and commercial dominance. Beyond music, Future launched his Freebandz record label and clothing line, expanding his influence into business. He strategically uses his brand to support new artists and ventures. His accolades include a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 2019 for the song “King’s Dead,” a collaboration that further solidified his critical acclaim.