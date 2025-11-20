Who Is Ming-Na Wen? Ming-Na Wen is an American actress known for her dynamic range and captivating screen presence. She effortlessly navigates diverse roles across film, television, and voice acting. Her breakout moment arrived when she voiced the titular character in Disney’s Mulan, a role that brought her global recognition. Wen continues to inspire audiences through her powerful performances.

Full Name Ming-Na Wen Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $27 million Nationality American Ethnicity Chinese, Malaysian Education Mount Lebanon High School, Carnegie Mellon University Mother Lin Chan Wen Siblings Jonathan Wen, Leong Kids Michaela Zee, Cooper Dominic Zee

Early Life and Education Born in Coloane, Macau, Ming-Na Wen’s early life was marked by her mother, Lin Chan Wen, moving the family to Hong Kong after her parents’ divorce, and later to the US. Her mother worked multiple jobs to support Ming-Na and her older brother, Jonathan Wen. The family eventually settled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Wen attended Mount Lebanon High School and discovered her passion for acting through school plays. She later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University, laying a strong foundation for her diverse career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of personal commitment marks Ming-Na Wen’s relationships, most notably her enduring marriage to Eric Michael Zee. Earlier in her career, she was married to Kirk Aanes, a union that lasted three years. Wen and Eric Michael Zee, whom she married in June 1995, share two children, Michaela Zee and Cooper Dominic Zee. The couple often shares glimpses of their family life on social media.

Career Highlights Ming-Na Wen’s career is defined by iconic roles, including her breakthrough as June Woo in The Joy Luck Club and her voice performance as Fa Mulan in Disney’s animated film Mulan. She garnered widespread acclaim for portraying Agent Melinda May in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., a role that cemented her as a formidable action star. Beyond her acting, Wen has used her platform to champion various causes, notably advocating for Asian representation in Hollywood and inspiring a new generation of performers. She has also participated in charity events and used her social media for social impact. To date, Wen has collected an Annie Award for her voice work in Mulan, a Saturn Award for The Book of Boba Fett, and was honored as a Disney Legend in 2019, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.