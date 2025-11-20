Carlos Boozer in Chicago Bulls jersey number 5 during a basketball game with focused expression on court.

Carlos Boozer

Born

November 20, 1981

Died
Birthplace

Aschaffenburg, West Germany

Age

43 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Carlos Boozer?

Carlos Austin Boozer Jr. is an American former professional basketball player known for his powerful rebounding and scoring abilities as a formidable power forward in the NBA. His consistent double-double threats made him a critical asset for every team he represented.

Boozer first captivated national attention with the Cleveland Cavaliers before truly breaking out as a two-time NBA All-Star with the Utah Jazz, where his dominant inside play solidified his reputation as a top-tier big man in the league. His tenacious style was a hallmark of his successful career.

Full NameCarlos Austin Boozer Jr.
GenderMale
Height6 feet 9 inches (206 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Janaye Robinson
Net Worth$100 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityBlack
EducationJuneau-Douglas High School, Duke University
FatherCarlos Boozer, Sr.
MotherRenee
SiblingsNatasha, Charles, Nakeisha, Natenya
KidsCarmani, Cayden, Cameron, Bloom Boheme Boozer

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Juneau, Alaska, Carlos Boozer’s early life was marked by the dedication of his parents, Carlos and Renee, who both worked two jobs to support their family of five children. This strong foundation allowed young Boozer to pursue his basketball dreams.

He attended Juneau-Douglas High School, where he became a two-time PARADE All-American and led his team to consecutive state championships. Boozer then committed to Duke University, helping the Blue Devils secure the 2001 NCAA Championship, eventually earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology in 2020, nearly two decades after leaving early for the NBA.

Notable Relationships

Carlos Boozer’s romantic history includes two marriages, marking a long-term arc of public relationships throughout his career. He was first married to CeCe Boozer from 2003 until their divorce in 2015. Later, he married Aneshkah Smith in 2017, but their union ended in divorce in October 2022.

Boozer shares three sons, Carmani, Cayden, and Cameron, with his first wife, CeCe. He also has a daughter, Bloom Boheme Boozer, with his second wife, Aneshkah. More recently, Boozer has been publicly linked to Janaye Robinson, with whom he appeared on a reality television show.

Career Highlights

Carlos Boozer established a formidable basketball career marked by consistent production and national team success, earning two NBA All-Star selections in 2007 and 2008. He was a dominant power forward for the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls, known for his scoring and rebounding prowess.

Beyond his NBA accolades, Boozer proudly represented Team USA, securing a bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics and a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, further cementing his place in basketball history. In his post-playing career, Boozer has engaged in business ventures and joined the Utah Jazz front office.

Signature Quote

“I used to be another little fellow with some hoop dreams / Now I got the game laced up, shoe strings.”

