Who Is Carlos Boozer? Carlos Austin Boozer Jr. is an American former professional basketball player known for his powerful rebounding and scoring abilities as a formidable power forward in the NBA. His consistent double-double threats made him a critical asset for every team he represented. Boozer first captivated national attention with the Cleveland Cavaliers before truly breaking out as a two-time NBA All-Star with the Utah Jazz, where his dominant inside play solidified his reputation as a top-tier big man in the league. His tenacious style was a hallmark of his successful career.

Full Name Carlos Austin Boozer Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 9 inches (206 cm) Relationship Status Dating Janaye Robinson Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity Black Education Juneau-Douglas High School, Duke University Father Carlos Boozer, Sr. Mother Renee Siblings Natasha, Charles, Nakeisha, Natenya Kids Carmani, Cayden, Cameron, Bloom Boheme Boozer

Early Life and Education Growing up in Juneau, Alaska, Carlos Boozer’s early life was marked by the dedication of his parents, Carlos and Renee, who both worked two jobs to support their family of five children. This strong foundation allowed young Boozer to pursue his basketball dreams. He attended Juneau-Douglas High School, where he became a two-time PARADE All-American and led his team to consecutive state championships. Boozer then committed to Duke University, helping the Blue Devils secure the 2001 NCAA Championship, eventually earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology in 2020, nearly two decades after leaving early for the NBA.

Notable Relationships Carlos Boozer’s romantic history includes two marriages, marking a long-term arc of public relationships throughout his career. He was first married to CeCe Boozer from 2003 until their divorce in 2015. Later, he married Aneshkah Smith in 2017, but their union ended in divorce in October 2022. Boozer shares three sons, Carmani, Cayden, and Cameron, with his first wife, CeCe. He also has a daughter, Bloom Boheme Boozer, with his second wife, Aneshkah. More recently, Boozer has been publicly linked to Janaye Robinson, with whom he appeared on a reality television show.

Career Highlights Carlos Boozer established a formidable basketball career marked by consistent production and national team success, earning two NBA All-Star selections in 2007 and 2008. He was a dominant power forward for the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls, known for his scoring and rebounding prowess. Beyond his NBA accolades, Boozer proudly represented Team USA, securing a bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics and a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, further cementing his place in basketball history. In his post-playing career, Boozer has engaged in business ventures and joined the Utah Jazz front office.