Who Is Oliver Sykes? Oliver Scott Sykes is an English singer and songwriter, known as the dynamic frontman of Bring Me the Horizon. His distinct vocal style and energetic stage presence influence the alternative music scene. He rose to public attention with the 2004 formation of Bring Me the Horizon, quickly gaining a dedicated following. The band’s early EPs cemented their rapid ascent in the rock world.

Full Name Oliver Scott Sykes Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Stocksbridge High School, Barnsley College Father Ian Sykes Mother Carol Sykes Siblings Tom Sykes

Early Life and Education Oliver Scott Sykes experienced an itinerant childhood, moving between England and Australia with his parents, Ian and Carol. This early exposure to different environments shaped his unique perspective. Returning to the UK at eight, he attended Stocksbridge High School, where his creative interests began to surface. During his teenage years, he explored early musical projects, including crafting compilation CDs as “Quakebeat”.

Notable Relationships Oliver Sykes has had two publicly known marriages, first to tattoo artist Hannah Pixie Snowdon in 2015, which ended in divorce the following year. More recently, he married Brazilian model Alissa Salls in 2017. Sykes and Alissa Salls are currently married and residing in Brazil, where they own a home. They have two children together, though their names are not publicly known.

Career Highlights Bring Me the Horizon’s 2013 album Sempiternal marked a significant evolution for the band, blending metalcore with electronic influences and achieving critical acclaim. It debuted at number three on the UK Albums Chart and topped the ARIA Charts in Australia. Beyond music, Sykes is the founder and owner of the popular alternative clothing line Drop Dead Clothing, established shortly after Bring Me the Horizon’s formation. He also co-created the graphic novel “Raised by Raptors”. The band’s fifth studio album, That’s the Spirit, released in 2015, further expanded their sound into alternative rock, reaching number one in Australia and Canada. These successes have cemented Sykes’s status as a formidable voice in contemporary rock.