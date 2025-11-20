Who Is Nadine Velazquez? Nadine E. Velázquez is an American actress and model, recognized for her dynamic performances across television and film. Hailing from Chicago, her versatile talent has secured her a place in Hollywood as a compelling presence. Her breakout moment arrived with the role of Catalina Aruca on the hit NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, which cemented her in the public eye. Velázquez effortlessly blended humor and warmth in the popular series.

Full Name Nadine E. Velázquez Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican American Education Notre Dame High School for Girls, Columbia College Chicago Siblings Nelson Velazquez

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Nadine Velázquez is of Puerto Rican descent, growing up with a brother named Nelson. Her formative years were spent navigating a Catholic all-girls high school before earning a Bachelor of Arts in marketing from Columbia College Chicago in 2001. This academic background provided a strategic foundation for her eventual pivot to a thriving career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Nadine Velázquez married talent agent Marc Provissiero in 2005. Their marriage lasted several years before concluding in divorce in 2011 or 2012, with no children from the union. Velázquez has no children and has maintained a private stance on her personal life since her divorce. She is not publicly known to be in a confirmed relationship as of recent years.

Career Highlights Nadine Velázquez gained widespread recognition for her role as Catalina Aruca on the NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, appearing in 88 episodes of the series. She further showcased her talent in recurring roles on FXX’s The League and TNT’s Major Crimes, spanning multiple seasons. Her film career includes notable performances in the drama Flight, where she starred opposite Denzel Washington, and the action-comedy Ride Along 2. Velázquez also joined the cast of the ABC musical drama series Queens, contributing vocals to several promotional singles. Beyond acting, Velázquez served as a judge for the Miss Universe 2008 beauty pageant and hosted the Miss USA 2009 pageant. She has also been recognized on Maxim’s Hot 100 list multiple times.