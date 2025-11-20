Nadine Velazquez: Bio And Career Highlights
Nadine Velazquez
November 20, 1978
Chicago, Illinois, US
47 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Nadine Velazquez?
Nadine E. Velázquez is an American actress and model, recognized for her dynamic performances across television and film. Hailing from Chicago, her versatile talent has secured her a place in Hollywood as a compelling presence.
Her breakout moment arrived with the role of Catalina Aruca on the hit NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, which cemented her in the public eye. Velázquez effortlessly blended humor and warmth in the popular series.
|Full Name
|Nadine E. Velázquez
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Puerto Rican American
|Education
|Notre Dame High School for Girls, Columbia College Chicago
|Siblings
|Nelson Velazquez
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Nadine Velázquez is of Puerto Rican descent, growing up with a brother named Nelson. Her formative years were spent navigating a Catholic all-girls high school before earning a Bachelor of Arts in marketing from Columbia College Chicago in 2001. This academic background provided a strategic foundation for her eventual pivot to a thriving career in entertainment.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decade, Nadine Velázquez married talent agent Marc Provissiero in 2005. Their marriage lasted several years before concluding in divorce in 2011 or 2012, with no children from the union.
Velázquez has no children and has maintained a private stance on her personal life since her divorce. She is not publicly known to be in a confirmed relationship as of recent years.
Career Highlights
Nadine Velázquez gained widespread recognition for her role as Catalina Aruca on the NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, appearing in 88 episodes of the series. She further showcased her talent in recurring roles on FXX’s The League and TNT’s Major Crimes, spanning multiple seasons.
Her film career includes notable performances in the drama Flight, where she starred opposite Denzel Washington, and the action-comedy Ride Along 2. Velázquez also joined the cast of the ABC musical drama series Queens, contributing vocals to several promotional singles.
Beyond acting, Velázquez served as a judge for the Miss Universe 2008 beauty pageant and hosted the Miss USA 2009 pageant. She has also been recognized on Maxim’s Hot 100 list multiple times.
Signature Quote
“I want to move people, stir something within them that makes them feel. That’s what a movie should do and an actor should do, make you feel something.”
