November 19 brings another round of star power, and we're marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.

#1 Actor Adam Driver, 42 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor Adam Driver a favorite among modern film directors. His dynamic range extends from the HBO series Girls to his iconic role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.



Driver is also a US Marine Corps veteran and founder of Arts in the Armed Forces.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Adam Driver once formed a "fight club" with friends, inspired by the film Fight Club.

#2 Businessman Jack Dorsey, 49 An American businessman and software developer, Jack Dorsey pioneered real-time communication by co-founding Twitter, Inc. He also established Block, Inc., revolutionizing mobile payments.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a tech titan, Jack Dorsey occasionally worked as a fashion model in his younger days.

#3 Rapper Tyga, 36 American rapper and singer Tyga, born Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, gained prominence with his chart-topping singles and energetic performances. He is recognized for hits like “Rack City” and his Grammy-nominated collaboration “Deuces.” Beyond music, Tyga has ventured into fashion and virtual brands, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit.



Little-known fact: His stage name, Tyga, is a backronym for “Thank You God Always.”

#4 Actress and Director Jodie Foster, 63 Known for her fiercely intelligent performances, American actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster has shaped a career defined by complex characters and directorial prowess. She secured two Academy Awards for Best Actress, notably for The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs, while also directing acclaimed films like Little Man Tate. Foster also earned an Emmy nomination for directing an episode of Orange Is the New Black.



Little-known fact: Jodie Foster began her career at age three starring in a Coppertone suntan lotion commercial.

#5 Actress and Producer Meg Ryan, 64 Radiating warmth and sharp comedic timing, American actress Meg Ryan became a defining presence in romantic comedies of the late 20th century. Her memorable roles in When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle captivated audiences worldwide. She also ventured into directing with the film Ithaca.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Meg Ryan studied journalism at the University of Connecticut and New York University.

#6 Director and Screenwriter Barry Jenkins, 46 An American film director, screenwriter, and producer, Barry Jenkins is known for creating lyrical, empathetic films that center on Black characters. He gained critical acclaim for his Oscar-winning film Moonlight and the powerful Amazon miniseries The Underground Railroad.



Little-known fact: After graduating from film school, Barry Jenkins briefly worked as a carpenter before his breakthrough in cinema.

#7 Football Player Fred Warner, 29 Known for his exceptional playmaking and leadership, American professional football linebacker Fred Warner has established himself as a dominant force in the NFL. He anchors the San Francisco 49ers' defense, earning multiple First-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections since being drafted in 2018. Off the field, Warner is a proud advocate for the Latino community, embracing his heritage.



Little-known fact: Despite playing in California, Fred Warner grew up a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

#8 Actress and Model Sushmita Sen, 50 An Indian actress and beauty pageant titleholder, Sushmita Sen made history as the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown in 1994. Her career transitioned into successful Bollywood films like Main Hoon Na and the acclaimed web series Aarya, alongside her inspiring journey as a single mother to two daughters.



Little-known fact: Few know that Sushmita Sen could not speak English fluently until she was 16 years old.

#9 Fashion Designer Calvin Klein, 83 An American fashion designer renowned for his minimalist aesthetic, Calvin Klein redefined modern American style. He launched his iconic brand in 1968, swiftly gaining recognition for his clean lines and provocative advertising campaigns that transformed the industry. Klein's influence extended globally with his acclaimed designer jeans, underwear, and fragrance collections.



Little-known fact: Before launching his own company, Calvin Klein once secured a major sale when a department store buyer accidentally stumbled into his small workroom.

#10 Actress and Screenwriter Erika Alexander, 56 An American actress, writer, and activist, Erika Alexander, has built a compelling career defined by memorable performances and impactful advocacy. She is best known for her iconic roles as Maxine Shaw in Living Single and as Detective Latoya in the acclaimed film Get Out. Alexander continues to champion diversity through her co-founded media company, Color Farm Media.



Little-known fact: Erika Alexander was discovered at age fourteen while attending a six-week summer acting class.