Who Is Adam Driver? Adam Douglas Driver is an American actor whose intense, grounded performances have carved a unique space in contemporary cinema. He possesses a powerful on-screen presence, often portraying complex characters with depth. He rose to wider prominence as Adam Sackler in the acclaimed HBO series Girls, garnering three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his unpredictable portrayal. This breakthrough role cemented his reputation for delivering compelling, nuanced performances.

Full Name Adam Douglas Driver Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $23 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Juilliard School Father Joe Douglas Driver Mother Nancy Wright

Early Life and Education Growing up in Mishawaka, Indiana, Adam Driver’s childhood was influenced by his mother and Baptist minister stepfather, following his parents’ divorce when he was seven. He showed an early interest in performance, participating in high school theater and choir. After graduating from Mishawaka High School, Driver enlisted in the US Marine Corps, serving for over two years before a medical discharge. He later attended the prestigious Juilliard School, where he honed his acting skills and prepared for a professional career.

Notable Relationships Adam Driver married actress Joanne Tucker in June 2013, after meeting her during his time at the Juilliard School. Their relationship has been notably private, with limited public appearances together. The couple shares two children, a son born in 2016 and a daughter born in early 2023. Driver and Tucker have consistently kept their family life out of the public spotlight.

Career Highlights Adam Driver’s breakthrough came with his compelling portrayal of Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. These films achieved massive global box office success, establishing him as a worldwide star. Beyond blockbuster franchises, Driver co-founded Arts in the Armed Forces (AITAF), a nonprofit organization bringing free theater performances to military communities globally. This initiative reflects his personal commitment to the arts and veteran support. Driver has earned two Academy Award nominations for his roles in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story. These performances cemented his critical acclaim and versatility as an actor, solidifying his stature in modern cinema.