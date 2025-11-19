Who Is Sushmita Sen? Sushmita Sen is an Indian actress and beauty pageant titleholder, renowned for her trailblazing spirit and powerful screen presence. She captured global attention as the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. Her breakout moment came in 1994, clinching the Miss Universe crown at just 18 years old, a victory that resonated deeply across India. This historic achievement instantly transformed her into a national icon.

Full Name Sushmita Sen Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality Indian Ethnicity Bengali Education Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, St. Ann’s High School Father Shubeer Sen Mother Subhra Sen Siblings Rajeev Sen, Neelam Sen Kids Renee Sen, Alisah Sen

Early Life and Education A Bengali Baidya family welcomed Sushmita Sen on November 19, 1975, in Hyderabad, India. Her father, Shubeer Sen, was an Indian Air Force Wing Commander, and her mother, Subhra Sen, worked as a jewelry designer. She attended Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi and St. Ann’s High School in Secunderabad, where her poise and intelligence were evident early on. Sen initially considered a journalism career before turning to modeling.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Sushmita Sen has been notably linked to businessman Lalit Modi and model Rohman Shawl. Earlier in her career, she also dated actor Randeep Hooda. Sen is a devoted single mother to her two adopted daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She has not publicly confirmed a current partner since her reported breakup with Lalit Modi in February 2025.

Career Highlights Sushmita Sen’s career took off after she was crowned Miss Universe 1994, marking a historic first for India. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 thriller Dastak and later achieved commercial success with films like Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na. Beyond acting, Sen launched her event management company, Tantra Entertainment, and her jewelry brand, Renee Jewelers, diversifying her professional portfolio. She also made a powerful comeback with the critically acclaimed streaming series Aarya. To date, Sen has collected a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Filmfare OTT Award for her impactful performances, cementing her as a versatile and enduring talent.