Who Is Jodie Foster? Jodie Foster is an American actress and filmmaker known for her intense performances and intellectual approach to complex roles. She consistently brings depth and gravitas to her characters, establishing a distinguished career in Hollywood. Her breakout role as a 12-year-old prostitute in Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film Taxi Driver garnered significant critical attention and an Academy Award nomination. This powerful performance instantly marked her as a formidable talent.

Full Name Jodie Foster Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Alexandra Hedison Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Lycée Français de Los Angeles, Yale University Father Lucius Fisher Foster III Mother Evelyn Ella Almond Siblings Lucinda Foster, Constance Foster, Lucius Buddy Foster Kids Charles Foster, Christopher Foster

Early Life and Education Alicia Christian Foster was born in Los Angeles, California, the youngest of four children to Evelyn “Brandy” Ella and Lucius Fisher Foster III. Her mother, who managed her early career, raised the children with her female partner after her parents’ marriage ended before she was born. A gifted child, Jodie Foster learned to read by age three and attended the Lycée Français de Los Angeles, a French-language preparatory school. She later graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Literature from Yale University.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile relationships has marked Jodie Foster’s life, including a long-term partnership with producer Cydney Bernard from 1993 to 2008. Foster is the biological mother of two sons, Charles (born 1998) and Christopher (born 2001), with whom she co-parents with Bernard. In 2014, she married actress and photographer Alexandra Hedison.

Career Highlights Jodie Foster cemented her status as a leading actress with two Academy Awards for Best Actress. She earned her first for playing a sexual assault survivor in the intense drama The Accused (1988) and her second for portraying FBI agent Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs (1991). These roles showcased her range and intensity. Beyond acting, Foster has also become a respected filmmaker, directing feature films such as Little Man Tate (1991), Home for the Holidays (1995), and Money Monster (2016). She has also directed episodes for acclaimed television series like House of Cards and True Detective: Night Country, earning an Emmy nomination for the latter. Her extensive accolades include four Golden Globe Awards, three BAFTA Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award, solidifying Foster as an an enduring and influential figure in cinema.