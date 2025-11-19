Who Is Erika Alexander? Erika Rose Alexander is an American actress and producer known for navigating both comedic and dramatic roles with sharp wit. She has significantly impacted television and film across decades. Her breakout moment arrived portraying attorney Maxine Shaw in the Fox sitcom Living Single, a role that resonated deeply with audiences and became a cultural touchstone.

Full Name Erika Rose Alexander Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Ben Arnon Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Philadelphia High School for Girls Father Robert Alexander Mother Sammie Alexander Siblings Five siblings

Early Life and Education Erika Alexander grew up in a vibrant household with five siblings, nurtured by her schoolteacher father, Robert Alexander, and children’s book author mother, Sammie Alexander. The family moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, when she was eleven years old. She attended Philadelphia High School for Girls, later discovering her passion for acting through a summer program at the New Freedom Theatre. Her early talent quickly led to film roles.

Notable Relationships Erika Alexander is married to media executive and co-founder of Color Farm Media, Ben Arnon, having tied the knot in 2018. Their partnership extends to creative and social impact projects, emphasizing diverse voices in media. Before her current marriage, Alexander was wed to artist and screenwriter Tony Puryear from 1997 until their divorce in 2017. They collaborated on projects like the graphic novel Concrete Park.

Career Highlights Erika Alexander’s career highlights include her pivotal role as Maxine Shaw in the beloved 1990s sitcom Living Single, which aired for five years and earned her two NAACP Image Awards. Her work on the show significantly influenced a generation of Black women to pursue legal careers. She later expanded her influence as a co-founder of Color Farm Media, an entertainment and social impact company focused on diverse storytelling. Alexander and her company also produced the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble.