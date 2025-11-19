Who Is Jack Dorsey? Jack Patrick Dorsey is an American businessman and software developer, recognized for his pioneering vision in digital communication and financial technology. His work has reshaped how people connect and conduct business globally. Dorsey first captured public attention by co-founding Twitter, a microblogging platform that revolutionized real-time information sharing. The service quickly gained immense popularity, becoming a key tool for social interaction and news dissemination worldwide.

Full Name Jack Patrick Dorsey Gender Male Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3.8 billion Nationality American Ethnicity Irish, German, Italian Education Bishop DuBourg High School, University of Missouri–Rolla, New York University Father Timothy G. Dorsey Mother Marcia A. Dorsey Siblings Andrew Dorsey, Dannie Dorsey

Early Life and Education Growing up in St. Louis, Missouri, Jack Dorsey was the son of Timothy G. Dorsey, who worked with mass spectrometers, and Marcia A. Dorsey, a homemaker. He was raised Catholic and developed an early fascination with dispatch routing systems. Dorsey attended Bishop DuBourg High School, where his interest in programming intensified. He later enrolled at the University of Missouri–Rolla and then transferred to New York University, where he conceived the initial idea for Twitter before ultimately dropping out.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jack Dorsey’s personal life, though he generally maintains a private approach to relationships. Among those he has been linked to are model Lily Cole, artist Kate Greer, and author Nicole Lapin. Dorsey has no publicly known children. He remains unattached in the public eye, often focusing his public persona on his ventures rather than romantic partnerships.

Career Highlights Jack Dorsey’s career is defined by the creation of two major platforms: Twitter, Inc., and Block, Inc. (formerly Square). He co-founded Twitter in 2006, serving as CEO during its early years and again from 2015 to 2021, overseeing its evolution into a global communication hub. He also co-founded Block, Inc. in 2009, developing the Square financial services platform that revolutionized mobile payments for small businesses. Dorsey has since expanded Block into new areas, including a significant focus on Bitcoin and decentralized technologies. Dorsey has garnered numerous accolades, including being named one of MIT Technology Review’s top 35 innovators under 35 in 2008. The Wall Street Journal also honored him with the Innovator of the Year Award for technology in 2012.