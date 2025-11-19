Who Is Fred Warner? Federico Anthony Warner is an American professional football linebacker known for his exceptional leadership and defensive prowess. He has become a pivotal player for the San Francisco 49ers, consistently elevating his team’s performance with his intelligent play. Warner rose to national prominence after his impactful 2019 season, which saw the 49ers reach Super Bowl LIV. His ability to read offenses and make critical plays cemented his reputation as a defensive cornerstone.

Full Name Federico Anthony Warner Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American, African American, Panamanian Education Mission Hills High School, Brigham Young University Father Fred Warner Sr. Mother Laura Warner Siblings Troy Warner, Mya Warner Kids Beau Anthony Warner

Early Life and Education Growing up in San Marcos, California, Federico Anthony Warner was raised by his mother, Laura Warner, after his parents separated during his toddler years. Laura Warner worked diligently as a secretary to provide for Fred and his two younger siblings. Warner discovered his passion for football at age seven, a sport that provided community and direction through his teenage years. He excelled at Mission Hills High School, earning All-San Diego Section Defensive Player of the Year honors as a linebacker. He later honed his skills at Brigham Young University, becoming a three-year starter for the BYU Cougars.

Notable Relationships Fred Warner is married to Sydney Warner, a television personality known for her appearance on The Bachelor. They became engaged in May 2021 and married in June 2022. The couple welcomed their son, Beau Anthony, in March 2024, and announced they were expecting their second child in September 2025.

Career Highlights Fred Warner has solidified his position as one of the NFL’s premier linebackers, consistently leading the San Francisco 49ers’ defense. He earned First-team All-Pro honors multiple times, demonstrating his elite skill and impact on the field. Beyond his All-Pro selections, Warner has been a consistent Pro Bowl choice, showcasing sustained excellence. He has also engaged in endorsement deals with major brands like Nike and Levi’s, extending his influence off the field.