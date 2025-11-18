Happy birthday to Caleb Williams , Owen Wilson , and Megyn Kelly ! November 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Football Player Caleb Williams, 24 With a dynamic presence, American professional football quarterback Caleb Williams rose to national prominence. He is celebrated for his Heisman Trophy win and becoming the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.



Little-known fact: Caleb Williams began painting his fingernails in high school as an homage to his mother, who is a nail technician.

#2 Actor Owen Wilson, 57 With a signature blend of deadpan delivery and affable charm, American actor and screenwriter Owen Wilson has become a recognizable figure in Hollywood. He is celebrated for his collaborative work with director Wes Anderson and starring in numerous blockbuster comedies. Wilson also lends his voice to the Cars animated franchise.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Owen Wilson was expelled from St. Mark's School of Texas for cheating on a geometry test.

#3 Lawyer and Journalist Megyn Kelly, 55 Known for her sharp interviewing style, American journalist and political commentator Megyn Kelly has shaped public discourse across major news networks. She gained prominence hosting The Kelly File and later launched her influential independent podcast. Kelly continues to engage audiences with candid conversations on current events.



Little-known fact: After being turned down by Syracuse University's school of public communications, Megyn Kelly instead studied political science.

#4 Actor and Comedian Damon Wayans Jr., 43 American actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. rose to prominence with his starring role as Brad Williams on the sitcom Happy Endings. He is best known for his versatile comedic performances across film and television, including his role as Coach on New Girl.



Little-known fact: Damon Wayans Jr. made his film debut at age 11 in his father's movie Blankman, playing the younger version of his dad's character.

#5 Guitarist Kirk Hammett, 63 Known for his distinctive and influential guitar style, American musician Kirk Hammett is best recognized as the lead guitarist for the legendary heavy metal band Metallica. He joined the group in 1983, contributing to some of their most iconic albums and solidifying his place in rock history. Hammett is also celebrated for his extensive horror memorabilia collection.



Little-known fact: Hammett worked at a Burger King to earn money for his first Marshall amplifier.

#6 Sprinter Allyson Felix, 40 An American track and field sprinter, Allyson Michelle Felix, emerged as one of the sport's most dominant figures, known for her record-breaking speed across multiple Olympic Games. Felix holds 11 Olympic medals, including seven golds, and is recognized for her advocacy on behalf of mothers in professional sports.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on track, Allyson Felix initially played basketball and earned the nickname 'Chicken Legs' in high school.

#7 Baseball Player David Ortiz, 50 A revered Dominican American professional baseball player, David Ortiz is best known for his powerful left-handed hitting and his clutch performances for the Boston Red Sox. Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022.

He helped lead the Red Sox to three World Series titles, earned 10 All-Star selections, and won the 2013 World Series MVP Award.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on baseball, David Ortiz was also a standout basketball player during his high school years in the Dominican Republic.

#8 Actress and Model Chloë Sevigny, 51 An American actress and director known for independent films and a distinct sense of style, Chloë Sevigny has carved a unique path in Hollywood. Her compelling performances, particularly her Academy Award-nominated role in *Boys Don't Cry*, have garnered critical acclaim and a devoted following. Sevigny also earned a Golden Globe for her work on the series *Big Love*.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Chloë Sevigny worked as a seamstress after relocating to Brooklyn at age 19.

#9 Actor and Comedian Mike Epps, 55 Energetic American comedian and actor Mike Epps rose to prominence with his vibrant stand-up comedy and memorable film roles. He gained widespread recognition for his performance as Day-Day Jones in the Next Friday movie franchise. Epps has continued to entertain audiences through his various stand-up specials and television appearances.



Little-known fact: Mike Epps returned to high school and earned his diploma from Arsenal Tech High School at the age of 45, making his mother's dream a reality.

#10 Actress Nasim Pedrad, 44 An American actress and comedian with a knack for character work, Nasim Pedrad found her comedic stride on Saturday Night Live. She is known for her versatile impressions and for creating the acclaimed series Chad, showcasing her range as a performer and writer.



Little-known fact: Before her television debut, Nasim Pedrad performed a one-woman show titled “Me, Myself & Iran,” which caught the attention of Tina Fey.