Who Is Caleb Williams? Caleb Williams is an American professional football quarterback renowned for his dynamic playmaking and unique personal style. His electrifying presence on the field often elevates his team’s performance with remarkable results. His breakout moment occurred at the University of Southern California when he won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, setting numerous school records. Williams quickly became a national sensation, recognized for his powerful arm and ability to extend plays; he is also known for his distinctive painted fingernails.

Full Name Caleb Williams Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (186 cm) Relationship Status Dating Alena Thy God Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American and Native American Education Gonzaga College High School, University of Oklahoma, University of Southern California Father Carl Williams Mother Dayna Price

Early Life and Education Born in Washington, D.C., Caleb Williams grew up with a strong athletic influence from his parents; his father, Carl Williams, played college football, and his mother, Dayna Price, played college volleyball. This foundation instilled in him an early passion for competitive sports and a drive for excellence. He attended Gonzaga College High School, a Jesuit all-boys school in Washington, D.C., where he excelled in football. Williams often credits his Catholic education there for shaping him into a “man for others,” a philosophy he carries into his public life and charitable endeavors.

Notable Relationships Currently, Caleb Williams is in a publicly known relationship with Alena Thy God, a former classmate from Gonzaga College High School. Their romance rekindled in late 2023, and they celebrated their first anniversary in October 2024. Williams has no children. He largely keeps details of his personal relationships private, focusing public attention on his football career and philanthropic work.

Career Highlights Caleb Williams’ career is highlighted by his exceptional collegiate achievements, most notably winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. During his time at USC, he set single-season school records for passing yards and touchdowns, cementing his status as a top quarterback prospect. Beyond the field, Williams launched the Caleb Cares Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to combating bullying and promoting mental health among youth. He also pioneered innovative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing deals in college sports, showcasing a keen business acumen.