Who Is Nasim Pedrad? Nasim Pedrad is an American actress and comedian known for her adaptable sketch performances. Her work often showcases a sharp wit and physical humor. She rose to national prominence as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live from 2009 to 2014, where her celebrity impersonations earned widespread recognition.

Full Name Nasim Pedrad Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Persian Education University of California, Los Angeles Father Parviz Pedrad Mother Arasteh Amani Siblings Nina Pedrad

Early Life and Education Family ties strongly shaped Nasim Pedrad’s early years, as she was born in Tehran, Iran, to Parviz and Arasteh Pedrad before immigrating to the United States at age three. She grew up in Irvine, California, alongside her younger sister, Nina. Pedrad later honed her craft at the University of California, Los Angeles, graduating in 2003 from the School of Theater, Film and Television, then continued her comedy studies at The Groundlings Theater.

Notable Relationships Nasim Pedrad keeps her romantic life private, with no publicly confirmed relationships or marriages. She has not shared details about any past partners. She has no children. Pedrad often focuses on her professional work in interviews, maintaining discretion about personal matters.

Career Highlights Nasim Pedrad’s career trajectory is highlighted by her five-year tenure as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, performing in over one hundred episodes. Beyond sketch comedy, she co-created, wrote, executive produced, and starred in the TBS sitcom Chad, where she played the titular fourteen-year-old boy. Pedrad also held significant roles in television series such as New Girl and Scream Queens, and appeared in films like Aladdin and Desperados.