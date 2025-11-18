Nasim Pedrad smiling during an event, with long hair and wearing a dark blue top and gold pendant necklace.

Nasim Pedrad

Born

November 18, 1981

Died
Birthplace

Tehran, Iran

Age

44 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Nasim Pedrad?

Nasim Pedrad is an American actress and comedian known for her adaptable sketch performances. Her work often showcases a sharp wit and physical humor.

She rose to national prominence as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live from 2009 to 2014, where her celebrity impersonations earned widespread recognition.

Full NameNasim Pedrad
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 4 inches (163 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$2 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityPersian
EducationUniversity of California, Los Angeles
FatherParviz Pedrad
MotherArasteh Amani
SiblingsNina Pedrad

Early Life and Education

Family ties strongly shaped Nasim Pedrad’s early years, as she was born in Tehran, Iran, to Parviz and Arasteh Pedrad before immigrating to the United States at age three. She grew up in Irvine, California, alongside her younger sister, Nina.

Pedrad later honed her craft at the University of California, Los Angeles, graduating in 2003 from the School of Theater, Film and Television, then continued her comedy studies at The Groundlings Theater.

Notable Relationships

Nasim Pedrad keeps her romantic life private, with no publicly confirmed relationships or marriages. She has not shared details about any past partners.

She has no children. Pedrad often focuses on her professional work in interviews, maintaining discretion about personal matters.

Career Highlights

Nasim Pedrad’s career trajectory is highlighted by her five-year tenure as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, performing in over one hundred episodes.

Beyond sketch comedy, she co-created, wrote, executive produced, and starred in the TBS sitcom Chad, where she played the titular fourteen-year-old boy.

Pedrad also held significant roles in television series such as New Girl and Scream Queens, and appeared in films like Aladdin and Desperados.

Signature Quote

“I knew at a young age that I wanted to do comedy, and maybe part of that was trying to fit in at school because I had a weird name, and my parents had these accents, and I was definitely a late bloomer.”

