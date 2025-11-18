Who Is Allyson Felix? Allyson Michelle Felix is an American track and field athlete, celebrated as the most decorated Olympian in her sport. Her consistent excellence across sprint events has made her a global icon. She burst into public consciousness with her silver medal performance at the 2004 Athens Olympics as a high school senior. This early success foreshadowed a remarkable career defined by numerous world records and championship titles.

Full Name Allyson Michelle Felix Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Los Angeles Baptist High School, University of Southern California Father Paul Felix Mother Marlean Felix Siblings Wes Felix Kids Camryn Grace, Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Allyson Felix was deeply influenced by her family, with her father serving as an ordained minister and her mother as an elementary school teacher. Her older brother, Wes Felix, also a sprinter, inspired her early athletic pursuits. Felix first discovered her talent for track and field in ninth grade at Los Angeles Baptist High School, quickly becoming a standout athlete and a five-time state champion. She later earned a degree in elementary education from the University of Southern California.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Allyson Felix’s personal life, most notably her enduring relationship with fellow sprinter Kenneth Ferguson. The couple first met as teenagers at a track meet in 2002 and began dating in the early 2000s. Felix and Ferguson married in 2018, the same year they welcomed their daughter, Camryn Grace. Their family expanded further with the birth of their son, Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III (Trey), in April 2024.

Career Highlights As a track and field sprint athlete, Allyson Felix is renowned for her exceptional achievements across the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 400 meters, earning 11 Olympic medals, including seven golds. She holds the record as the most decorated American track and field Olympian in history. Beyond her athletic triumphs, Felix co-founded Saysh, a footwear company designed for women, following a public dispute over maternity protections with a former sponsor. She also champions advocacy for maternity health and gender equity within sports, impacting policy changes for female athletes. Her illustrious career also boasts 20 World Athletics Championships medals, including 14 gold, making her the most decorated athlete in World Championships history. These numerous accolades cement Felix as one of the greatest sprinters of all time.