Who Is Owen Wilson? Owen Cunningham Wilson is an American actor and screenwriter, celebrated for his laid-back charm and distinctive comedic timing. His performances often inject quirky humor into a diverse range of film roles. He first garnered significant public attention with the independent film Bottle Rocket, which he co-wrote with director Wes Anderson. This early collaboration quickly established his unique voice and screen presence.

Full Name Owen Cunningham Wilson Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education New Mexico Military Institute, University of Texas at Austin Father Robert Andrew Wilson Mother Laura Cunningham Wilson Siblings Andrew Wilson, Luke Wilson Kids Robert Ford Wilson, Finn Lindqvist Wilson, Lyla Aranya Wilson

Early Life and Education Owen Wilson grew up in Dallas, Texas, the middle of three sons to a photographer mother, Laura Cunningham Wilson, and an advertising executive father, Robert Andrew Wilson. His brothers, Andrew and Luke, also became actors, sharing a household where creativity was encouraged. He attended several schools, including being expelled from St. Mark’s School of Texas, and later enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin to study English, though he did not graduate. There, he famously met filmmaker Wes Anderson, a partnership that would profoundly shape his future career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Owen Wilson’s personal life, though he has never married. He famously dated singer Sheryl Crow and actress Kate Hudson during his earlier career. Wilson is a father to three children: Robert Ford Wilson with Jade Duell, Finn Lindqvist Wilson with Caroline Lindqvist, and Lyla Aranya Wilson with Varunie Vongsvirates. He is reported to co-parent his sons, Robert Ford and Finn.

Career Highlights Owen Wilson’s filmography is highlighted by his acclaimed collaborations with director Wes Anderson, including co-writing Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, and The Royal Tenenbaums, earning an Academy Award nomination for the latter. His diverse acting portfolio includes comedic hits like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and Night at the Museum. Beyond live-action, Wilson has notably lent his distinctive voice to the beloved character Lightning McQueen in the highly successful Cars film series, which has generated billions globally in box office and merchandise. He also recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ series Loki.