Happy birthday to Loren Gray , Simu Liu , and Ali Wong ! April 19 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Internet Personality Loren Gray, 24 A captivating American singer and social media personality, Loren Gray Beech first rose to fame on Musical.ly. She is best known for her viral lip-sync videos and her hit pop singles like “Queen.”



Little-known fact: Before her social media fame, Loren Gray Beech aspired to become a forensic anthropologist.

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#2 Actor Simu Liu, 37 A Canadian actor and author, Simu Liu rose to international fame as Marvel's first Asian superhero. He is widely recognized for his starring role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and for playing Jung Kim in the popular series Kim's Convenience. Liu also authored the memoir We Were Dreamers, sharing his immigrant journey and experiences.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Simu Liu notably worked as a model for stock photos.

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#3 Comedian and Actress Ali Wong, 44 Known for her razor-sharp wit, American comedian and actress Ali Wong fearlessly explores themes of motherhood and cultural identity. She gained widespread recognition for her Netflix stand-up specials like Baby Cobra and her Emmy-winning performance in the series Beef. Wong also penned the bestselling book Dear Girls, sharing intimate tales and advice.



Little-known fact: She once studied in Hanoi, Vietnam, as part of a Fulbright program after college.

#4 Actor Hayden Christensen, 45 Renowned for his nuanced dramatic work, Canadian actor and producer Hayden Christensen commands attention with his thoughtful screen presence. He shot to global fame as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and later reprised the iconic role in Disney+ series.

Christensen also earned a Golden Globe nomination for his powerful performance in the film Life as a House, showcasing his versatility. He has continued to explore diverse roles across film and television.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Hayden Christensen was a provincial-level tennis player and competitively played hockey.

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#5 Actress Kate Hudson, 47 An American actress and singer-songwriter, Kate Hudson rose to international fame for her Golden Globe-winning role in the 2000 film Almost Famous. She has since starred in numerous romantic comedies and launched a successful activewear brand, Fabletics. Hudson also released her debut music album, Glorious, in 2024.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on acting, Kate Hudson was accepted into New York University but chose to defer to pursue her film career.

#6 Actor and Director James Franco, 48 An American actor and filmmaker known for his eclectic career, James Franco made a significant impact with his Golden Globe-winning portrayal in the 2001 TV biopic James Dean. He also earned an Academy Award nomination for his intense performance in 127 Hours. Beyond his acclaimed acting, Franco has directed numerous films and published several books, reflecting his deep artistic and academic pursuits.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, James Franco worked the drive-through at McDonald's, where he practiced different accents for his acting classes.

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#7 Singer-Songwriter Madeleine Peyroux, 52 Renowned for her evocative and lyrical voice, American singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux has forged a distinct path in jazz. She first garnered critical attention for her interpretations of classic blues and jazz standards, earning comparisons to Billie Holiday. Her album Careless Love became a commercial success, cementing her reputation as a singular artist.



Little-known fact: Before her record deal, Madeleine Peyroux honed her craft as a teenage busker on the streets of Paris.

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#8 Actress Ashley Judd, 58 An American actress and activist, Ashley Judd rose to prominence for her compelling performances in films such as Ruby in Paradise and Double Jeopardy. Beyond her extensive film career, she is recognized for tireless advocacy work with organizations like the UNFPA.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Ashley Judd briefly tried modeling in Japan during a school break.

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#9 Actor and Singer Tim Curry, 80 Renowned for his distinctive voice and theatrical intensity, British actor and singer Tim Curry carved out a legendary career across stage, film, and animation. He is celebrated for his iconic role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and his chilling portrayal of Pennywise in Stephen King’s It. Curry's diverse talents also led to an Emmy-winning voice acting career.



Little-known fact: As a child, Tim Curry was a talented boy soprano, a skill he later utilized in his musical and voice acting career.

#10 Keyboard Player and Singer Alan Price, 84 An English musician, Alan Price, first found fame as the original keyboardist for the iconic rock band The Animals. He played a key role in their breakthrough hit "The House of the Rising Sun," later achieving solo success with his own band and acclaimed film scores. Price was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.



Little-known fact: Alan Price taught himself to play piano, guitar, and bass from the age of eight without formal training.

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