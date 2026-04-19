Who Is Hayden Christensen? Hayden Christensen is a Canadian actor and producer, globally recognized for his intense dramatic performances. He possesses a calm, thoughtful screen presence that resonates with audiences. His breakout role as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy launched him into international stardom. This portrayal cemented his place in one of cinema’s most iconic franchises, making him a household name.

Full Name Hayden Christensen Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Danish, Swedish, and Italian Education Unionville High School, Actors Studio Father David Christensen Mother Alie Christensen Siblings Tove Christensen, Hejsa Christensen, Kaylen Christensen Kids Briar Rose Christensen

Early Life and Education David and Alie Christensen raised Hayden in Thornhill, Ontario, where his father’s Danish heritage and mother’s Swedish and Italian roots shaped his early life. He spent summers with his maternal grandmother on Long Island. Christensen attended Unionville High School, honing his craft in the Arts York drama program while also excelling in competitive hockey and tennis. He further refined his acting skills at the esteemed Actors Studio in New York City.

Notable Relationships Hayden Christensen was famously engaged to actress Rachel Bilson, his co-star from the movie Jumper, with whom he shared a decade-long, on-again, off-again romance. Their relationship captivated media attention. Christensen and Bilson welcomed their daughter, Briar Rose Christensen, in 2014, with whom he maintains a co-parenting relationship. He is currently believed to be single since their separation in 2017.

Career Highlights Hayden Christensen gained worldwide fame portraying Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, a role he reprised in the series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka. These iconic performances garnered him an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain. Beyond the Star Wars universe, Christensen co-founded Glacier Films with his brother Tove Christensen, producing micro-budget movies. He also launched a clothing line for RW&Co, inspired by his agricultural lifestyle. Christensen earned a Golden Globe nomination for his compelling performance in Life as a House and received the Cannes Film Festival’s Trophée Chopard, recognizing him as a Male Revelation.