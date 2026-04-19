Who Is Simu Liu? Simu Liu is a Canadian actor known for his compelling performances and his advocacy for Asian representation in entertainment. He has consistently showcased a versatile range across action, comedy, and drama roles. His breakout moment arrived when he was cast as the titular hero in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This role made him a global household name and marked the first Asian superhero to headline a Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Full Name Simu Liu Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $12 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Chinese Canadian Education University of Western Ontario, University of Toronto Schools Father Zhenning Liu Mother Zheng Liu

Early Life and Education Family ties led Simu Liu from Harbin, China, where he was raised by his grandparents until age five, to Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, to join his aerospace engineer parents. His upbringing, detailed in his memoir We Were Dreamers, included high expectations and a structured environment. He attended University of Toronto Schools before studying business administration at the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario, graduating in 2011. After a brief stint as an accountant, Liu pivoted to acting and stunt work.

Notable Relationships Currently, Simu Liu is engaged to Allison Hsu, a digital marketing director at Interscope Records. The couple announced their engagement in May 2025, following a romantic proposal in Paris. Liu and Hsu began dating in 2022, and he has spoken publicly about the positive impact she has had on his life, emphasizing their supportive partnership. He has no children.

Career Highlights Simu Liu achieved international prominence with his breakthrough role as the lead in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This landmark film, released in 2021, featured him as the first Asian superhero to headline a Marvel Cinematic Universe production, grossing over $432 million worldwide. Beyond his superhero turn, Liu gained widespread recognition for his role as Jung Kim in the acclaimed CBC Television sitcom Kim’s Convenience. He also expanded his ventures by publishing his memoir, We Were Dreamers, in 2022 and appearing in the hit film Barbie in 2023.