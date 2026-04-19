Who Is Ashley Judd? Ashley Judd is an American actress and activist, widely recognized for her captivating performances across dramatic film roles. Her impactful work extends beyond cinema, embracing a powerful voice in humanitarian efforts. She first garnered widespread critical acclaim for her starring role in the 1993 independent film Ruby in Paradise, earning the Grand Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

Full Name Ashley Judd Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University of Kentucky, Harvard University Father Michael Charles Ciminella Mother Naomi Judd Siblings Wynonna Judd

Early Life and Education Born in Granada Hills, Los Angeles, Ashley Judd spent much of her childhood in Kentucky after her parents, Michael Charles Ciminella and Naomi Judd, divorced. She attended 13 different schools before college, eventually earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in French from the University of Kentucky and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ashley Judd’s personal life, including a marriage to Scottish racing driver Dario Franchitti. The couple exchanged vows in December 2001 at Skibo Castle in Scotland. Judd and Franchitti divorced in 2013 after more than 11 years of marriage, with Judd having no children.

Career Highlights Ashley Judd’s acting career ignited with her breakthrough performance in the 1993 film Ruby in Paradise, which secured the Grand Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. She further established her presence in thrillers like Kiss the Girls and Double Jeopardy, consistently portraying strong, determined characters. Beyond her filmography, Judd emerged as a global advocate, appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNFPA. She champions gender equality, sexual and reproductive rights, and has extensively traveled to 23 countries for humanitarian work. Her dedication to social justice led to her being named among Time magazine’s “Silence Breakers” in 2017, acknowledging her role in the #MeToo movement, and her memoir All That Is Bitter and Sweet became a New York Times bestseller.