Who Is Madeleine Peyroux? Madeleine Peyroux is an American jazz singer-songwriter known for her dusky, melancholic vocal style. Her interpretations of vintage jazz and blues have captivated audiences worldwide. She found mainstream success with her 2004 album Careless Love. This breakout record sold half a million copies and established her distinctive sound.

Full Name Madeleine Peyroux Gender Female Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500 thousand Nationality American Education Attended schools in England and Paris, France Mother Deirdre Westgate Siblings Brother

Early Life and Education A native of Athens, Georgia, Madeleine Peyroux’s family life was shaped by her parents’ divorce when she was thirteen. She subsequently moved to Paris, France, with her mother, Deirdre Westgate. Her education included attending schools in England and Paris, France. By fifteen, she began singing with street musicians in the Latin Quarter, developing her unique vocal artistry.

Notable Relationships Madeleine Peyroux’s personal life has remained largely private throughout her career. She was previously in a relationship with multi-instrumentalist William Galison, which concluded in 2003. Peyroux has no children and has publicly stated she sacrificed having plants, pets, or children for her art. This indicates a current single status.

Career Highlights Madeleine Peyroux achieved significant acclaim with her 2004 album Careless Love. This breakthrough work was certified gold and sold half a million copies, solidifying her presence in the jazz world. Her 1996 debut, Dreamland, introduced her unique vocal style to a wider audience, selling 200,000 copies. More recently, her album Let’s Walk addresses contemporary social topics, showcasing her civic-minded approach.