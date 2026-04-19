Who Is Ali Wong? Ali Wong is an American comedian, actress, and writer known for her sharp, unfiltered humor. She masterfully blends observations on motherhood, relationships, and cultural identity. Her distinctive voice has significantly influenced modern stand-up. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2016 Netflix special Baby Cobra, filmed while she was seven months pregnant. This groundbreaking special quickly went viral, cementing her status as a bold new comedic force.

Full Name Alexandra Dawn Wong Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Chinese American, Vietnamese American Education San Francisco University High School, University of California, Los Angeles Father Adolphus Wong Mother Tam Wong Siblings Three older siblings Kids Mari, Nikki

Early Life and Education Alexandra Dawn Wong was born in San Francisco, California, the youngest of four children. Her Vietnamese mother, Tam Wong, and Chinese American father, Adolphus Wong, instilled a blend of Eastern and Western cultural values. This diverse upbringing often informed her later comedic perspectives. She graduated from San Francisco University High School in 2000, where she served as student body class president. Wong then attended the University of California, Los Angeles, majoring in Asian American studies and developing a passion for performance. During college, she also studied abroad in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Notable Relationships A significant long-term relationship for Ali Wong was with entrepreneur Justin Hakuta. They married in 2014, with Wong frequently incorporating their marriage into her stand-up routines. Their amicable separation was announced in 2022, and their divorce was finalized in 2024. Wong shares two daughters, Mari and Nikki, with Hakuta, with whom she maintains a co-parenting relationship. More recently, she briefly dated comedian Bill Hader, but reports in January 2026 indicated their split due to busy schedules.

Career Highlights Ali Wong’s career soared with her Netflix stand-up specials, notably the 2016 sensation Baby Cobra, filmed while seven months pregnant. This groundbreaking special garnered widespread acclaim, followed by Hard Knock Wife in 2018 and Don Wong in 2022. She also starred in and co-wrote the popular romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe. Beyond stand-up, Wong ventured into acting and writing for television, including the series American Housewife and Fresh Off the Boat. Her voice talents are featured in animated series like Tuca & Bertie and Big Mouth, further expanding her creative reach. She achieved critical success and numerous accolades for her starring role in the 2023 Netflix dark comedy series Beef, earning an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Wong was also named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in both 2020 and 2023.