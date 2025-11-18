Who Is Damon Wayans Jr.? Damon Kyle Wayans Jr. is an American actor and comedian known for his sharp timing and comedic versatility. He skillfully navigates both television and film roles. He first captivated audiences as Brad Williams on the critically acclaimed sitcom Happy Endings, building a strong fan base with his energetic delivery and quick wit.

Full Name Damon Kyle Wayans Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Samara Saraiva Net Worth $9 million Nationality American Education Otis College of Art and Design, New York Film Academy Father Damon Wayans Mother Lisa Thorner Siblings Michael Wayans, Cara Mia Wayans, Kyla Wayans Kids Amara Wayans, Aniya Wayans, Berlyn Wayans

Early Life and Education Growing up in a comedic dynasty, Damon Wayans Jr. was exposed to the entertainment industry from a young age through his father, Damon Wayans. He hails from Huntington, Vermont. He later attended the Otis College of Art and Design and the New York Film Academy, where he honed his craft and developed his unique comedic voice.

Notable Relationships Damon Wayans Jr. is married to Samara Saraiva, with the couple tying the knot in 2016. He also shares two daughters, Amara Wayans and Aniya Wayans, with his ex-girlfriend Aja Metoyer, with whom he maintains a co-parenting relationship. Wayans Jr. is a father of six children, including Berlyn Wayans, one of four children he shares with his wife, Samara Saraiva.

Career Highlights Damon Wayans Jr. solidified his comedic presence on television with roles in the critically acclaimed series Happy Endings and New Girl. His work on these shows earned him nominations for Critics’ Choice Television Awards. Beyond acting, Wayans Jr. has expanded into voice acting, notably as Wasabi in the animated film Big Hero 6, and has performed stand-up comedy.