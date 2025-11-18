Who Is Chloë Sevigny? Chloë Stevens Sevigny is an American actress and director, widely recognized for her distinctive presence in independent cinema and her influential personal style. She consistently chooses roles that challenge conventional narratives. Sevigny’s breakout moment arrived with her critically acclaimed performance in the 1999 film *Boys Don’t Cry*, earning her an Academy Award nomination. This role solidified her status as an icon of indie film.

Full Name Chloë Stevens Sevigny Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Polish American and French Canadian Education Darien High School Father Harold David Sevigny Mother Janine Malinowski Siblings Paul Sevigny Kids Vanja Sevigny Mačković

Early Life and Education Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, Chloë Sevigny was raised in Darien, Connecticut, in a strict Catholic household by her parents, Harold David and Janine. She spent summers at theater camp, where her passion for acting emerged early. She attended Darien High School and, as a teenager, became known for her unique fashion sense, which attracted attention from New York City’s underground scene. Sevigny also interned at *Sassy* magazine.

Notable Relationships Chloë Sevigny married Siniša Mačković in a private ceremony in New York City in March 2020. She has been linked to other notable figures over her career, including Harmony Korine and Matt McAuley. Sevigny and Mačković share one son, Vanja Sevigny Mačković, who was born in May 2020. The couple held a larger wedding celebration in Connecticut in May 2022.

Career Highlights Chloë Sevigny began her acting career by making her debut in the controversial 1995 drama *Kids*, quickly becoming a prominent performer in independent cinema. Her portrayal of Lana Tisdel in *Boys Don’t Cry* earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She later won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2010 for her role as Nicolette Grant in the HBO series *Big Love*. Sevigny has also established a parallel career as a fashion designer and director of several short films.