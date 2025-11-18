Who Is Mike Epps? Michael Elliot Epps is an American comedian and actor renowned for his lively stand-up delivery and memorable film presence. He effortlessly blends observational humor with a relatable, high-energy style that resonates with wide audiences. His career significantly launched with the role of Day-Day Jones in the 2000 film Next Friday, a performance that cemented his place in the “Friday” franchise and showcased his unique comedic timing.

Full Name Michael Elliot Epps Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Arsenal Tech High School Father Tommie Epps Mother Mary Reed Kids Bria Epps, Makayla Epps, Moriah Epps, Madison Epps, River Epps, Indiana Epps, Michael Epps Jr.

Early Life and Education Born into a large family in Indianapolis, Indiana, Michael Elliot Epps’ natural gift for comedy emerged at an early age, often nurtured by the competitive dynamics of his household. He later moved to Atlanta to hone his craft at the Comedy Act Theater before relocating to New York, where his appearance on Def Comedy Jam truly set his career in motion. Epps eventually earned his high school diploma from Arsenal Tech High School at 45 years old.

Notable Relationships Mike Epps is currently married to television producer Kyra Robinson, whom he wed in Newport Beach, California, in June 2019. He was previously married to Mechelle McCain, with their marriage lasting from July 2006 until their divorce in September 2017. Epps is a father to seven children: Bria Epps, Makayla Epps, Moriah Epps, Madison Epps, River Epps, Indiana Epps, and Michael Epps Jr. He shares his two youngest children, Indiana Epps and Michael Epps Jr., with Kyra Robinson Epps.

Career Highlights Mike Epps achieved widespread recognition for his starring roles in the “Friday” film franchise, notably as Day-Day Jones in Next Friday and Friday After Next, which collectively earned millions at the box office. He also made a significant impact in the popular film The Hangover. Beyond film, Epps expanded his reach as a prolific stand-up comedian, releasing multiple specials, and gained further prominence as a host for HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, fostering new talent. He continues to star in the Netflix sitcom The Upshaws. To date, Epps has served as the Super Bowl ambassador for Super Bowl XLVI and continues to tour the country performing his comedy show.