Who Is David Ortiz? David Américo Ortiz Arias is a Dominican American former professional baseball designated hitter and sports analyst, celebrated for his powerful hitting and clutch performances. He is widely known for his significant impact on the Boston Red Sox. His breakout moment arrived in 2004 when he led the Red Sox to their first World Series Championship in 86 years, cementing his legacy as a Boston icon. Nicknamed “Big Papi,” Ortiz often sported a wide smile after his signature home runs.

Full Name David Américo Ortiz Arias Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $55 million Nationality Dominican American Ethnicity Dominican Education Estudia Espaillat High School Father Enrique (Leo) Ortiz Mother Ángela Rosa Arias Kids Jessica Ortiz, Alexandra Ortiz, D’Angelo Ortiz, Diego Ortiz

Early Life and Education Born on November 18, 1975, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, David Ortiz grew up immersed in the game of baseball. His father, Enrique Ortiz, a former ballplayer himself, introduced him to the sport and guided his early development. Ortiz attended Estudia Espaillat High School in his hometown, where he excelled in both baseball and basketball, before signing with the Seattle Mariners organization shortly after his seventeenth birthday.

Notable Relationships David Ortiz was married to Tiffany Ortiz in 2002, with whom he shares two children, Alexandra and D’Angelo. The couple divorced in 2021 after 25 years together, remaining friends and co-parents. More recently, Ortiz became engaged to model and influencer Maria Yeribel; the couple welcomed their son, Diego Ortiz, in 2024. Ortiz also has a daughter, Jessica, from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights David Ortiz’s baseball career is defined by his instrumental role in ending the Boston Red Sox’s 86-year World Series championship drought in 2004. He further secured two additional World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2007 and 2013. He achieved numerous individual accolades, including 10 All-Star selections, seven Silver Slugger Awards, and the 2013 World Series Most Valuable Player Award. Ortiz also launched the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, supporting critical cardiac services for children. In 2022, Ortiz received baseball’s highest honor, being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, solidifying his status as a legendary designated hitter.