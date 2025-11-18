Who Is Kirk Hammett? Kirk Lee Hammett is an American musician and a celebrated lead guitarist, widely recognized for his searing solos within the heavy metal landscape. His distinctive style and technical prowess have shaped the sound of one of rock’s most influential bands. Hammett burst into the public eye in 1983 when he joined Metallica, replacing their original lead guitarist. This pivotal moment launched him into global fame, contributing to albums that would redefine heavy metal for generations.

Full Name Kirk Lee Hammett Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (171 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Filipino, European) Education De Anza High School, San Francisco State University, City College of San Francisco Father Dennis L. Hammett Mother Teofila Oyao Siblings Rick Hammett, Tracy Hammett Kids Angel Ray Keala Hammett, Vincenzo Kainalu Hammett

Early Life and Education Family ties and musical inspiration marked Kirk Hammett’s formative years in El Sobrante, California. His older brother, Rick, introduced him to diverse hard rock records, sparking an early passion for guitar playing. Hammett attended De Anza High School before furthering his studies at San Francisco State University and the City College of San Francisco, cultivating his craft and eventually taking lessons from guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani.

Notable Relationships Kirk Hammett’s romantic history includes two marriages and subsequent relationships, navigating public attention throughout his career. He was first married to Rebecca Enrica Kestelyn from 1987 to 1990. Hammett later married Lani Hammett on January 31, 1998; the couple divorced in 2020. They share two sons, Angel Ray Keala Hammett and Vincenzo Kainalu Hammett.

Career Highlights Across decades, Kirk Hammett’s guitar work has defined the thrash and heavy metal genres, most notably as Metallica’s lead guitarist since 1983. He co-wrote one of the band’s most iconic riffs for their platinum-certified single “Enter Sandman.” Beyond Metallica, Hammett launched his own successful ventures, including the Kirk Von Hammett’s Fear FestEvil horror convention and publishing his book, Too Much Horror Business. In 2022, he released his critically acclaimed debut solo EP, Portals. Hammett and his Metallica bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009. Rolling Stone ranked him 11th on their 2003 list of The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.