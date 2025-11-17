Happy birthday to Martin Scorsese , Danny DeVito , and Rachel McAdams ! November 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Director Martin Scorsese, 83 Renowned American filmmaker Martin Scorsese carved his niche in cinema with his intense portrayals of urban life and morally complex characters. His groundbreaking work earned him an Academy Award for Best Director and numerous other prestigious honors. Scorsese is also a fervent advocate for film preservation, safeguarding cinematic history for future generations.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing filmmaking, Martin Scorsese seriously considered a path to the Roman Catholic priesthood.

#2 American Actor and Director Danny Devito, 81 Grit and a distinctive persona have made American actor and director Danny DeVito a Hollywood fixture across several decades. He is best known for his Emmy-winning role on Taxi and for directing acclaimed films like The War of the Roses. DeVito has also lent his voice to animated characters.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on his acting career, Danny DeVito worked as a cosmetologist in a morgue, styling the hair of the deceased.

#3 Canadian Actress Rachel Mcadams, 47 Drawing audiences with her authentic portrayals, Canadian actress Rachel McAdams has consistently delivered compelling performances across various genres. Her career highlights include an Academy Award nomination for Spotlight and iconic roles in Mean Girls and The Notebook, cementing her status in Hollywood.



Little-known fact: She worked at McDonald's for three years during her summer holidays as a student.

#4 American Drag Queen Performer and Actor Rupaul, 65 An American drag queen and television host, RuPaul Andre Charles has reshaped mainstream culture through his iconic persona and entertainment empire. His hit series RuPaul’s Drag Race celebrates drag artistry, earning him multiple Emmy Awards and global recognition.

He first gained prominence with his 1993 dance single "Supermodel (You Better Work)," a track that brought drag into the pop music conversation.



Little-known fact: Before launching his music career, RuPaul worked as a used car salesman in Atlanta.

#5 Welsh Actor Tom Ellis, 47 Known for his charming screen presence, British actor Tom Ellis commands attention in roles that blend wit with emotional depth. He is celebrated for his portrayal of Lucifer Morningstar in the hit series Lucifer and his comedic turn as Gary Preston in the BBC sitcom Miranda. Ellis also played the French horn in his youth.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Tom Ellis played the French horn in the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra.

#6 English Actor and Talk Show Host Jonathan Ross, 65 A British broadcaster and film critic, Jonathan Ross is celebrated for his distinctive presenting style and engaging interviews. Ross anchored the acclaimed Friday Night with Jonathan Ross on BBC, becoming a household name across the UK. He now judges on The Masked Singer UK.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, he was reportedly quite shy, extremely shortsighted, and obsessed with comic books, even writing his own later in his career.

#7 French Actress and Director Sophie Marceau, 59 With a career spanning decades, French actress and director Sophie Marceau rose to international fame through her expressive and versatile roles. Her early breakout in La Boum led to a César Award, while she later captivated audiences in Braveheart and as a Bond girl.

She also notably directs and writes films.



Little-known fact: Sophie Marceau once dreamt of becoming a truck driver, following in her father's footsteps.

#8 American Actress and Producer Leslie Bibb, 51 Known for her charismatic presence across diverse roles, American actress Leslie Bibb has captivated audiences for decades. She gained early fame in the series Popular and is well-recognized for her portrayal of Christine Everhart in the Iron Man films. Beyond acting, Bibb also works as a producer.



Little-known fact: At sixteen, Leslie Bibb won a nationwide modeling search hosted by The Oprah Winfrey Show and Elite Agency.

#9 South Korean Singer Yugyeom, 28 Hailing from South Korea, singer and dancer Yugyeom first captivated audiences as a member of the acclaimed K-pop group Got7. He is widely recognized for his powerful stage presence, intricate choreography, and smooth R&B vocals, solidifying his place in the global music scene. Beyond group activities, Yugyeom has achieved individual success, winning Mnet's Hit the Stage competition and embarking on a flourishing solo career.



Little-known fact: Before his K-pop debut, Yugyeom won second place at the national Adrenaline House Dance Battle in 2010.

#10 American Internet Personality and Film Critic Doug Walker, 44 An American YouTuber and film critic, Doug Walker rose to prominence as the creator and star of the popular web series Nostalgia Critic. He is widely known for his humorous and often aggressive reviews of nostalgic movies and television. Walker also co-founded Channel Awesome, a major online content creation company, expanding his influence in digital media.



Little-known fact: Due to his father's naval career, Doug Walker was born on a military base in Naples, Italy, and moved frequently throughout his childhood.