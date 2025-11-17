Who Is Jonathan Ross? Jonathan Stephen Ross is a British broadcaster, film critic, and writer, recognized for his distinctive presenting style and comedic flair. He maintains a prominent presence across both television and radio platforms. He first gained widespread public attention with The Last Resort with Jonathan Ross on Channel 4, a late-night talk show that established his irreverent humor in the late 1980s. Ross became known for his flamboyant suits.

Full Name Jonathan Stephen Ross Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $35 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Southampton College of Art, School of Slavonic and East European Studies, University College London Father John Ross Mother Martha Ross Siblings Paul Ross, Simon Ross, Miles Ross Kids Betty Kitten, Harvey Kirby, Honey Kinney

Early Life and Education Born in St Pancras, north London, Jonathan Stephen Ross grew up in Leytonstone as the son of John and actress Martha Ross, who encouraged her six children to audition for television advertisements. He appeared in commercials for Kellogg’s Rice Krispies and Persil as a child. He attended Norlington School for Boys and Leyton County High School for Boys before pursuing higher education at the Southampton College of Art. Ross later earned a degree in Modern European History from the School of Slavonic and East European Studies at University College London.

Notable Relationships A significant long-term relationship defines Jonathan Ross’s personal life, as he has been married to screenwriter and author Jane Goldman since 1988. Their enduring partnership has been a consistent aspect of his public persona. Ross shares three children with Goldman: Betty Kitten, Harvey Kirby, and Honey Kinney. They continue to co-parent their family and reside together in north London.

Career Highlights Jonathan Ross anchored the popular BBC chat show Friday Night with Jonathan Ross from 2001 to 2010, interviewing numerous A-list celebrities and earning three British Academy Television Awards for Best Entertainment Performance. He also hosted a successful radio show on BBC Radio 2 during this period. Following his BBC tenure, Ross transitioned to ITV, where he has hosted The Jonathan Ross Show since 2011, continuing to draw major guests and engage audiences. His diverse career also includes serving as a judge on the popular musical competition The Masked Singer UK since 2020. Beyond his presenting roles, Ross was awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2005 for his services to broadcasting, cementing his status as a fixture in British media. He has also authored comic books like Turf and America’s Got Powers.