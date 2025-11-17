Who Is Yugyeom? Kim Yugyeom is a prominent South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer, celebrated for his powerful stage presence and R&B-infused vocal style. He rose to international acclaim as the youngest member of the wildly popular K-pop boy band Got7. His breakout moment came with Got7’s debut in 2014, quickly solidifying his position as a key performer within the group. Yugyeom later distinguished himself by winning first place on the Mnet dance survival show Hit the Stage.

Full Name Kim Yugyeom Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Private Net Worth $2 million Nationality Korean Ethnicity Asian Education Donong Elementary School, Migeum Middle School, Hanlim Arts High School, Daekyeung University Siblings Euigyeom

Early Life and Education Born in Seoul, Kim Yugyeom spent part of his early childhood in Saudi Arabia due to his father’s work before his family settled in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province. He discovered a passion for dance at a young age, performing for classmates during elementary school. Yugyeom attended Donong Elementary School, Migeum Middle School, and later graduated from Hanlim Arts High School with a major in Street Dance. He then pursued higher education in the Model Department at Daekyeung University, further refining his artistic path.

Notable Relationships Yugyeom has largely maintained a private stance regarding his romantic relationships throughout his career. While he has occasionally mentioned an ideal type, specific partners have not been publicly confirmed by the artist. His focus has remained primarily on his music and performances, and he has no publicly known children. He maintains strong friendships within the industry, notably with fellow ’97 line K-pop idols.

Career Highlights Yugyeom launched his career with the successful debut of the K-pop group Got7 in 2014, where he quickly became known for his exceptional dancing abilities and dynamic performances. He contributed to the group’s songwriting and choreography, including for tracks like “If You Do” and “Poison”. His solo artistry gained significant recognition when he won the Mnet dance survival show Hit the Stage in 2016, showcasing his versatility and captivating stage presence. In 2021, Yugyeom transitioned to a solo career under AOMG, releasing his debut EP Point of View: U, which featured collaborations with prominent hip-hop artists.