Who Is RuPaul? RuPaul Andre Charles is an American drag queen, television host, and cultural icon. He is renowned for his empowering and flamboyant persona. His multifaceted career has shaped mainstream perceptions of drag, emphasizing artistry and self-expression. He rose to international fame with his 1993 debut single, “Supermodel (You Better Work).” This dance-pop hit quickly topped club charts. The breakthrough cemented his status as a drag superstar, bringing the art form into popular music.

Full Name RuPaul Andre Charles Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married To Georges LeBar Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Patrick Henry High School, Northside School Of Performing Arts Father Irving Andrew Charles Mother Ernestine Fontenette Siblings Renatta Charles, Renae Charles, Rozy Charles

Early Life and Education Growing up in San Diego, California, RuPaul’s childhood was marked by his parents’ divorce when he was seven. He lived with his mother, Ernestine, and three sisters, finding early influences in their presence. At fifteen, RuPaul moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with his sister Renetta. There, he attended the Northside School of Performing Arts, where he began exploring his innate flair for dress-up and performance.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined RuPaul Andre Charles’s personal life, notably his marriage to Georges LeBar. The couple first met in 1994 at New York City’s Limelight nightclub. They married in January 2017, and he maintains an open marriage, a detail he has publicly discussed. RuPaul has no children.

Career Highlights RuPaul Andre Charles built a global entertainment empire, primarily centered on his Emmy-winning series RuPaul’s Drag Race. The competition show has launched numerous drag careers and collected fourteen Primetime Emmy Awards for him. Beyond television, he introduced his debut album, Supermodel of the World, in 1993, featuring the hit single “Supermodel (You Better Work)”. He also became MAC Cosmetics’ first drag queen spokesperson, expanding his brand into beauty.