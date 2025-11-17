RuPaul: Bio And Career Highlights
RuPaul
November 17, 1960
San Diego, California, US
65 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is RuPaul?
RuPaul Andre Charles is an American drag queen, television host, and cultural icon. He is renowned for his empowering and flamboyant persona. His multifaceted career has shaped mainstream perceptions of drag, emphasizing artistry and self-expression.
He rose to international fame with his 1993 debut single, “Supermodel (You Better Work).” This dance-pop hit quickly topped club charts. The breakthrough cemented his status as a drag superstar, bringing the art form into popular music.
|Full Name
|RuPaul Andre Charles
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 3 inches (193 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married To Georges LeBar
|Net Worth
|$60 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Patrick Henry High School, Northside School Of Performing Arts
|Father
|Irving Andrew Charles
|Mother
|Ernestine Fontenette
|Siblings
|Renatta Charles, Renae Charles, Rozy Charles
Early Life and Education
Growing up in San Diego, California, RuPaul’s childhood was marked by his parents’ divorce when he was seven. He lived with his mother, Ernestine, and three sisters, finding early influences in their presence.
At fifteen, RuPaul moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with his sister Renetta. There, he attended the Northside School of Performing Arts, where he began exploring his innate flair for dress-up and performance.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc has defined RuPaul Andre Charles’s personal life, notably his marriage to Georges LeBar. The couple first met in 1994 at New York City’s Limelight nightclub.
They married in January 2017, and he maintains an open marriage, a detail he has publicly discussed. RuPaul has no children.
Career Highlights
RuPaul Andre Charles built a global entertainment empire, primarily centered on his Emmy-winning series RuPaul’s Drag Race. The competition show has launched numerous drag careers and collected fourteen Primetime Emmy Awards for him.
Beyond television, he introduced his debut album, Supermodel of the World, in 1993, featuring the hit single “Supermodel (You Better Work)”. He also became MAC Cosmetics’ first drag queen spokesperson, expanding his brand into beauty.
Signature Quote
“If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?”
