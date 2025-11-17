Who Is Danny DeVito? Danny DeVito is an American actor, director, and producer with a distinctive comedic style and powerful screen presence. He has crafted memorable roles across film and television, becoming a beloved figure in Hollywood. His breakout moment arrived with his iconic portrayal of the cynical taxi dispatcher Louie De Palma in the acclaimed television series Taxi. The role earned him an Emmy and a Golden Globe, cementing his status as a comedic force.

Full Name Danny DeVito Gender Male Height 4 feet 10 inches (147 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Oratory Preparatory School, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Father Daniel DeVito Sr. Mother Julia DeVito Siblings Theresa Scala, Angela Lucia Kids Lucy Chet DeVito, Grace Fan DeVito, Jacob Daniel DeVito

Early Life and Education Born in Neptune Township, New Jersey, Daniel DeVito Jr. was the youngest of three children, growing up with his parents and two older sisters. His father, Daniel Sr., ran several small businesses, instilling a sense of work ethic. At 14, he persuaded his father to send him to Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, New Jersey, graduating in 1962. His early interest in cosmetology led him to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where he discovered his passion for acting.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Danny DeVito’s relationship with actress Rhea Perlman, whom he met in 1971 and married in 1982. They frequently collaborated on screen, including the popular film Matilda. DeVito and Perlman have three children: Lucy Chet DeVito, Grace Fan DeVito, and Jacob Daniel DeVito. Though separated since 2017, they remain legally married and actively co-parent their family.

Career Highlights Danny DeVito’s career breakthrough came with his role as Louie De Palma on the hit sitcom Taxi, earning him a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award. He then transitioned to feature films, showcasing his versatile acting in movies like Twins and Batman Returns. Beyond acting, DeVito launched Jersey Films, his production company, which has overseen critically acclaimed projects. He also directed and starred in films such as Throw Momma from the Train and Matilda, further demonstrating his filmmaking prowess. DeVito’s production work garnered an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture for Erin Brockovich, underscoring his influence behind the camera in addition to his on-screen achievements.