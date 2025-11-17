Who Is Rachel McAdams? Rachel Anne McAdams is a Canadian actress known for her versatile performances across comedy and drama. She possesses a natural charisma that has endeared her to audiences worldwide through nuanced portrayals. Her breakthrough arrived in 2004 with dual acclaimed roles in the teen comedy Mean Girls and the enduring romantic drama The Notebook. These pivotal films quickly established her as a prominent Hollywood talent.

Full Name Rachel Anne McAdams Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Partnered With Jamie Linden Net Worth $25 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh, Cornish, Dutch, German, French Education York University Father Lance McAdams Mother Sandra Gale McAdams Siblings Kayleen McAdams, Daniel McAdams Kids Two children

Early Life and Education Born in London, Ontario, Rachel Anne McAdams grew up in St. Thomas, where her father, Lance, worked as a truck driver and her mother, Sandra, was a nurse. She was a competitive figure skater from ages four to 18. McAdams discovered acting at age 12 with the Original Kids Theatre Company and later pursued formal training at York University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theatre in 2001.

Notable Relationships Rachel McAdams is in a long-term relationship with filmmaker Jamie Linden, with whom she has two children. Their private partnership began around 2016. Earlier high-profile romances included The Notebook co-star Ryan Gosling from 2004 to 2008, and Midnight in Paris co-star Michael Sheen from 2010 to 2013.

Career Highlights Rachel McAdams earned critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of journalist Sacha Pfeiffer in the 2015 drama Spotlight. This role showcased her depth and commitment. Her career is also highlighted by her iconic performance as Regina George in the hit comedy Mean Girls and her memorable turn as Allie Hamilton in the romantic drama The Notebook, both released in 2004. She has further expanded her range with roles in the Sherlock Holmes film series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange.