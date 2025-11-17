Who Is Tom Ellis? Thomas John Ellis is a British actor, widely recognized for his charismatic and often mischievous portrayals on screen. His impactful performances have solidified his place as a compelling television presence. He first gained significant public attention starring as Gary Preston in the BBC One sitcom Miranda. This role showcased his comedic timing and quickly established a devoted fan base.

Full Name Thomas John Ellis Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity British Education High Storrs School, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Father Christopher John Ellis Mother Marilyn Jean Hooper Siblings Annwen Ellis, Naomi Ellis, Lucy Ellis Kids Nora Ellis, Florence Elsie Ellis, Marnie Mae Ellis, Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer

Early Life and Education Born in Cardiff, Wales, Thomas Ellis grew up in a religious household with his father, uncle, and one sister all serving as Baptist ministers. His mother, Marilyn Jean Hooper, was a music teacher. He attended High Storrs School in Sheffield, where he played the French horn in the city’s youth orchestra. Ellis later honed his acting craft at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Notable Relationships Over the years, Tom Ellis has been involved in several notable relationships, including his marriage to actress Tamzin Outhwaite, with whom he shares two daughters. Ellis also has an older daughter from a previous relationship and welcomed a fourth daughter via surrogate with his current wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, whom he married in 2019.

Career Highlights Tom Ellis achieved global recognition for his starring role as Lucifer Morningstar in the urban fantasy series Lucifer, which aired on Fox and Netflix. The show gained massive international viewership during its six-season run. Beyond his devilish charm, Ellis also impressed audiences as Gary Preston in the popular BBC One sitcom Miranda. He has also appeared in various other TV dramas, showcasing his versatility as an actor.