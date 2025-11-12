Happy birthday to Jimmy Kimmel , Whoopi Goldberg , and Gerard Butler ! November 13 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Comedian and Talk Show Host Jimmy Kimmel, 58 Renowned for his sharp wit, American television host Jimmy Kimmel anchors his long-running late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He has also achieved recognition for hosting the Academy Awards multiple times.



Little-known fact: Before his late-night career, Jimmy Kimmel gained early fame as the co-host of Comedy Central's game show Win Ben Stein's Money.

#2 Actress and Talk Show Host Whoopi Goldberg, 70 Known for a powerful screen presence, American actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg became one of the few artists to achieve EGOT status. She garnered critical acclaim in The Color Purple and later as a vibrant voice on The View.



Little-known fact: Her stage name “Whoopi” originated from a whoopee cushion, a nod to her gassy habit during early stand-up performances.

#3 Actor Gerard Butler, 56 Scottish actor and film producer Gerard Butler is celebrated for his rugged masculinity and diverse filmography. He achieved global recognition for portraying King Leonidas in the 2006 fantasy war film 300, a role that defined his action star persona. Butler also lent his voice to the beloved character Stoick in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on acting, Gerard Butler was the lead singer of a rock band called Speed while attending Glasgow University.

#4 Tennis Player Emma Raducanu, 23 A British professional tennis player, Emma Raducanu, captured global headlines with her stunning 2021 US Open victory. Her remarkable Grand Slam win, achieved as a qualifier, highlighted her formidable talent and mental resilience. She also became the youngest British woman in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon fourth round.



Little-known fact: Emma Raducanu trained in various sports as a child, including go-karting, motocross, and ballet, before committing to tennis.

#5 Race Car Driver Lando Norris, 26 Known for his engaging personality and impressive driving prowess, Lando Norris is a British racing driver competing in Formula One for McLaren. He made his F1 debut in 2019 and secured his maiden Grand Prix victory at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.



Norris finished as runner-up in the 2024 Formula One World Drivers' Championship, demonstrating consistent performance. Beyond the track, he is a prominent figure in the esports community and co-founder of the Quadrant lifestyle brand.



Little-known fact: His racing number, four, is a tribute to his favorite motorcycle racer, Valentino Rossi, whose number is 46.

#6 Singer and Songwriter Julia Michaels, 32 Renowned for her emotionally honest songwriting, American singer and songwriter Julia Michaels rose to prominence after crafting hits for major pop stars. Her solo career took flight with the chart-topping single “Issues.”



Little-known fact: Before launching her own successful singing career, Julia Michaels co-wrote the theme song for Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally at age seventeen.

#7 Actor and Singer Steve Zahn, 58 An American actor known for his expressive range, Steve Zahn has crafted memorable performances across both comedic and dramatic roles. He gained early recognition for films like Reality Bites and That Thing You Do!, while later garnering a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for The White Lotus.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Steve Zahn considered joining the United States Marine Corps after graduating high school.

#8 Comedian and Actor Kevin Bridges, 39 Revered for his sharp observational humor, Scottish stand-up comedian Kevin Bridges earned widespread acclaim for his honest take on everyday life. His debut on Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow propelled him to stardom, leading to sold-out tours and best-selling DVDs.



Little-known fact: Few know he was told to leave school at 17 after missing two Highers to attend a Celtic UEFA Cup final.

#9 Actor Neil Flynn, 65 Grounded humor and a commanding presence have defined American actor and comedian Neil Flynn, widely known for his distinctive roles. He anchored the beloved sitcom The Middle and portrayed the memorable Janitor in Scrubs, showcasing his improvisational genius. Flynn also voiced characters in animated series and video games.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Neil Flynn worked various jobs, including selling light bulbs and teaching high school English and physical education.

#10 Basketball Player Metta Sandiford-Artest, 46 Known for his intense defensive play and powerful presence, American former professional basketball player Metta Sandiford-Artest made a significant impact across seventeen NBA seasons. He notably earned an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010 and received the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2004, also releasing a rap album. He is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness.



Little-known fact: He majored in mathematics while attending St. John’s University.