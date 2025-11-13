Who Is Monique Coleman? Adrienne Monique Coleman is an American actress, dancer, and philanthropist known for her vibrant energy and engaging performances across film and television. Her work often highlights themes of youth empowerment. She rose to public attention as Taylor McKessie in the High School Musical movie franchise, a role that garnered immense popularity for the Disney Channel films and resonated with a global audience.

Full Name Adrienne Monique Coleman Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, The Theater School at DePaul University Mother Roz Coleman

Early Life and Education Born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, Monique Coleman developed an early love for performing, training at the Workshop Theater School of Dramatic Arts. She participated in over fifteen plays during her youth. She later attended Heathwood Hall Episcopal School and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from The Theater School at DePaul University in Chicago in 2002.

Notable Relationships Monique Coleman married Walter Jordan in a private ceremony on February 14, 2012, in Koh Samui, Thailand. The couple later divorced in February 2022, and she has no publicly confirmed children.

Career Highlights Monique Coleman gained widespread fame portraying Taylor McKessie in the High School Musical trilogy, a role that brought her global recognition and led to her participation in the associated concert tours. She also competed in Dancing with the Stars, finishing fourth in its third season. Beyond acting, Coleman was appointed the first UN Youth Champion for the International Year of Youth in November 2010. She also launched “Gimme Mo'”, an online talk show dedicated to empowering young people by addressing critical issues.