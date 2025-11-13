Matt Bennett: Bio And Career Highlights
Matt Bennett
November 13, 1991
Massapequa Park, New York, US
34 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Matt Bennett?
Matthew H. Bennett is an American actor and DJ, known for his unique comedic timing and versatile performances. He has cultivated a distinctive public persona that blends acting with a vibrant music career.
His breakout role came as Robbie Shapiro in the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious, where his portrayal of the socially awkward ventriloquist earned him widespread recognition. The series quickly became a cultural touchstone for young audiences.
|Full Name
|Matthew H. Bennett
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$1 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Massapequa High School, Upright Citizens Brigade
|Father
|Mr. Bennett
|Mother
|Mrs. Bennett
|Siblings
|Ally Bennett
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Massapequa Park, New York, Matt Bennett initially envisioned a future as an inventor, excelling academically in high school. However, his innate creativity soon drew him to the performing arts.
He attended Massapequa High School and later honed his craft at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, developing the improvisational skills that would define his early career. This training prepared him for the diverse roles he would undertake.
Notable Relationships
Matt Bennett is not publicly linked to any current partners. His personal relationships have largely remained private throughout his career.
He has no publicly confirmed children. Bennett’s focus has consistently been on his professional endeavors in both acting and music.
Career Highlights
Matt Bennett gained significant prominence for his role as Robbie Shapiro in the popular Nickelodeon series Victorious, which ran from 2010 to 2013. His character, known for carrying a puppet named Rex, became a fan favorite.
Beyond acting, Bennett has carved a unique niche as a touring DJ, launching popular “Party 101” sets that celebrate Disney and Nickelodeon pop hits. These nostalgic events draw large, devoted crowds internationally.
His other notable acting credits include roles in films like The Virginity Hit and a memorable cameo in the comedy Bridesmaids. He has also made guest appearances on shows such as The Big Bang Theory and American Vandal.
Signature Quote
“I’m a flowing river, and I can’t channel where this all goes.”
