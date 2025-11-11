Kevin Bridges performing on stage, holding a microphone and leaning on a mic stand during a live comedy show.

Kevin Bridges

Born

November 13, 1986

Birthplace

Clydebank, UK

Age

38 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Kevin Bridges?

Kevin Andrew Bridges is a Scottish stand-up comedian, celebrated for his keen observational humor and authentic storytelling, often drawing from his working-class roots. He consistently delivers witty insights into modern life, captivating audiences across the UK and beyond.

His breakthrough arrived in 2009 with a critically acclaimed appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. This single performance introduced him to millions of British households and launched his career into the mainstream.

Full NameKevin Andrew Bridges
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$6 million
NationalityScottish
EducationSt Mary’s Primary, St Columba’s High, Glasgow Caledonian University
FatherAndy Bridges
MotherPatricia Bridges
SiblingsJohn Bridges
KidsLiam Bridges

Early Life and Education

By age 17, Kevin Bridges had left St Columba’s High and began performing stand-up at Glasgow’s The Stand Comedy Club, inspired by Frank Skinner’s autobiography. He later studied social science at Glasgow Caledonian University, though comedy remained his primary focus.

Notable Relationships

Kevin Bridges married Kerry Monaghan in 2019, an event that marked a personal milestone amidst his burgeoning comedy career. Their relationship remains a private aspect of his public persona, with few details shared.

The couple welcomed their son, Liam Bridges, in May 2022, adding a new dimension to their private family life. Bridges continues to balance his touring schedule with a focus on personal commitments.

Career Highlights

Kevin Bridges achieved widespread fame following his 2009 appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. This landmark performance launched his career, selling out his entire Edinburgh Festival run in hours.

His subsequent national tours, including The Brand New Tour, broke box office records across the UK. He has also released multiple best-selling DVDs and an acclaimed autobiography, “We Need to Talk About… Kevin Bridges.”

Signature Quote

“Comedy is like a game of Jenga. You keep adding new bricks, but then the whole thing collapses, and you have to start again.”

