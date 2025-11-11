Who Is Kevin Bridges? Kevin Andrew Bridges is a Scottish stand-up comedian, celebrated for his keen observational humor and authentic storytelling, often drawing from his working-class roots. He consistently delivers witty insights into modern life, captivating audiences across the UK and beyond. His breakthrough arrived in 2009 with a critically acclaimed appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. This single performance introduced him to millions of British households and launched his career into the mainstream.

Full Name Kevin Andrew Bridges Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality Scottish Education St Mary’s Primary, St Columba’s High, Glasgow Caledonian University Father Andy Bridges Mother Patricia Bridges Siblings John Bridges Kids Liam Bridges

Early Life and Education By age 17, Kevin Bridges had left St Columba’s High and began performing stand-up at Glasgow’s The Stand Comedy Club, inspired by Frank Skinner’s autobiography. He later studied social science at Glasgow Caledonian University, though comedy remained his primary focus.

Notable Relationships Kevin Bridges married Kerry Monaghan in 2019, an event that marked a personal milestone amidst his burgeoning comedy career. Their relationship remains a private aspect of his public persona, with few details shared. The couple welcomed their son, Liam Bridges, in May 2022, adding a new dimension to their private family life. Bridges continues to balance his touring schedule with a focus on personal commitments.

Career Highlights Kevin Bridges achieved widespread fame following his 2009 appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. This landmark performance launched his career, selling out his entire Edinburgh Festival run in hours. His subsequent national tours, including The Brand New Tour, broke box office records across the UK. He has also released multiple best-selling DVDs and an acclaimed autobiography, “We Need to Talk About… Kevin Bridges.”