Who Is Julia Michaels? Julia Carin Michaels is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for her candid, emotionally transparent lyrics. Her unique ability to articulate raw feelings resonates deeply with global audiences. Her breakout moment came with the 2017 debut single, “Issues,” which rapidly climbed the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This quintuple-platinum certified track established Michaels as a powerful solo artist beyond her prolific songwriting career.

Full Name Julia Carin Michaels Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Mat Rule Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American, White Father Juan Manuel Cavazos Mother Julie Scriven Siblings Jaden Michaels

Early Life and Education Family ties in music influenced Julia Michaels from an early age in Santa Clarita, California. Her father, Juan Manuel Cavazos, an actor who adopted the surname Michaels, encouraged creativity alongside her older sister Jaden, also a songwriter. Michaels began singing at age twelve and by fourteen, she was collaborating with songwriter Joleen Belle, contributing to television and film projects, including the theme song for Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to tattoo artist Mat Rule, Julia Michaels confirmed their engagement in April 2025. The couple began dating in July 2022. Michaels was previously in a relationship with Canadian musician JP Saxe, which stemmed from their collaboration on the duet “If the World Was Ending.” They parted ways in September 2022.

Career Highlights Julia Michaels’ career took off with her 2017 debut single, “Issues,” which reached number eleven on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned quintuple-platinum certification. This success launched her solo artistry after years behind the scenes. Beyond performing, Michaels has penned numerous chart-topping hits for other artists, including Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me,” showcasing her profound impact on pop music. She also founded her independent label, GFY Records, in 2025.