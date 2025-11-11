Julia Michaels smiling on stage near a microphone, wearing a red sweater, with red curtains in the background.

Julia Michaels

Born

November 13, 1993

Birthplace

Davenport, Iowa, US

Age

31 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Julia Michaels?

Julia Carin Michaels is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for her candid, emotionally transparent lyrics. Her unique ability to articulate raw feelings resonates deeply with global audiences.

Her breakout moment came with the 2017 debut single, “Issues,” which rapidly climbed the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This quintuple-platinum certified track established Michaels as a powerful solo artist beyond her prolific songwriting career.

Full NameJulia Carin Michaels
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 2 inches (157 cm)
Relationship StatusEngaged to Mat Rule
Net Worth$12 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMexican American, White
FatherJuan Manuel Cavazos
MotherJulie Scriven
SiblingsJaden Michaels

Early Life and Education

Family ties in music influenced Julia Michaels from an early age in Santa Clarita, California. Her father, Juan Manuel Cavazos, an actor who adopted the surname Michaels, encouraged creativity alongside her older sister Jaden, also a songwriter.

Michaels began singing at age twelve and by fourteen, she was collaborating with songwriter Joleen Belle, contributing to television and film projects, including the theme song for Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally.

Notable Relationships

Currently engaged to tattoo artist Mat Rule, Julia Michaels confirmed their engagement in April 2025. The couple began dating in July 2022.

Michaels was previously in a relationship with Canadian musician JP Saxe, which stemmed from their collaboration on the duet “If the World Was Ending.” They parted ways in September 2022.

Career Highlights

Julia Michaels’ career took off with her 2017 debut single, “Issues,” which reached number eleven on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned quintuple-platinum certification. This success launched her solo artistry after years behind the scenes.

Beyond performing, Michaels has penned numerous chart-topping hits for other artists, including Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me,” showcasing her profound impact on pop music. She also founded her independent label, GFY Records, in 2025.

Signature Quote

“I never wanted to be famous, I just wanted to make good songs. And if there was someone in Iowa that related to it, great.”

