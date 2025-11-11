Who Is Steve Zahn? Steven James Zahn is an American actor known for his versatile performances across comedy and drama. He brings a unique blend of affability and intensity to each role he embodies. His breakout came with the 1994 film Reality Bites, where his portrayal of a slacker resonated with Generation X audiences. Zahn quickly developed a reputation for playing memorable, often comedic, supporting characters.

Full Name Steven James Zahn Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Robyn Peterman Nationality American Education Gustavus Adolphus College, Harvard University Father Carleton Edward Zahn Mother Zelda Clair Zahn Siblings Nancy Zahn Kids Henry James Zahn, Audrey Clair Zahn

Early Life and Education Steven James Zahn was born in Marshall, Minnesota, to Carleton Edward Zahn, a Lutheran minister, and Zelda Clair Zahn, a bookstore clerk. His childhood included time in Mankato, where he attended Kennedy Elementary School. He later graduated from Robbinsdale Cooper High School in New Hope in 1986, excelling in school plays and becoming a two-time state speech champion. Zahn continued his studies at Gustavus Adolphus College before earning a Master of Fine Arts from Harvard University’s Institute for Advanced Theater Training.

Notable Relationships A long-term marriage has defined Steve Zahn’s public relationships, as he met author and theater artist Robyn Peterman in 1991. They were performing together in a national tour of Bye Bye Birdie. Zahn married Peterman in 1994, and they have two children, Henry James Zahn and Audrey Clair Zahn. The couple lives on a horse farm in Kentucky, where they also run a local community theater.

Career Highlights Steve Zahn built a career on diverse roles, notably in films like That Thing You Do!, Happy, Texas, and Joy Ride. He earned critical acclaim, including an Independent Spirit Award for his performance in Happy, Texas. Beyond film, Zahn achieved widespread recognition on television, starring in the HBO series Treme and receiving a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his work in The White Lotus. He also voiced characters in the Stuart Little film series and War for the Planet of the Apes.