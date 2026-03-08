Happy birthday to Freddie Prinze Jr. , James Van Der Beek , and Lester Holt ! March 8 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Freddie Prinze Jr., 50 Renowned for his captivating presence, American actor and producer Freddie Prinze Jr. broke out in the late 1990s. He is widely recognized for starring in the slasher hit I Know What You Did Last Summer and portraying Fred Jones in the Scooby-Doo film franchise.



Little-known fact: Freddie Prinze Jr. holds a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a discipline he has actively practiced for many years.

#2 Actor James Van Der Beek, 49 An American actor known for navigating the complexities of young adult roles, James Van Der Beek captivated audiences with his sensitive portrayals. He gained widespread fame as the titular character in the drama series Dawson's Creek, a role that defined a generation.

Van Der Beek also made a significant impact in films such as Varsity Blues and later showcased his comedic talent by playing a fictionalized version of himself on Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.



Little-known fact: James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with dyslexia, a learning disability, which he openly discussed in his adult life.

#3 Journalist Lester Holt, 67 The esteemed American journalist Lester Holt is celebrated for his grounded delivery and extensive career in broadcast news. He rose to prominence as the permanent anchor of NBC Nightly News and is also the familiar face of Dateline NBC.



Little-known fact: Lester Holt plays bass guitar and the upright bass, performing in a band called Rough Cuts.

#4 Tattoo Artist and Model Kat Von D, 44 Renowned for her influential tattoo artistry and entrepreneurial spirit, Mexican-born American Kat Von D rose to prominence through reality television. Her career spans successful beauty ventures, authorship, and a recent foray into music.



Little-known fact: At age 15, Kat Von D was sent to Provo Canyon School, a private residential facility in Utah.

#5 Actor Boris Kodjoe, 53 Celebrated for his compelling screen presence, Austrian American actor and producer Boris Kodjoe transitioned from a successful modeling career into a multifaceted acting journey. He rose to prominence through roles in the drama series Soul Food and the Resident Evil film franchise. Kodjoe also co-hosts a talk show and champions diverse content creation.



Little-known fact: Before his acting and modeling career, Boris Kodjoe was a highly ranked junior tennis player, earning a scholarship to Virginia Commonwealth University.

#6 Actress and Comedian Milana Vayntrub, 39 Known for her engaging comedic presence, American actress and activist Milana Vayntrub gained wide recognition as Lily Adams in AT&T’s television commercials. She has also starred in the Yahoo! Screen series Other Space and the NBC drama This Is Us. Vayntrub co-founded the #CantDoNothing movement, advocating for refugee rights.



Little-known fact: She began acting in Mattel Barbie commercials at five years old to help her family financially after immigrating.

#7 Actor Kit Connor, 22 Known for his authentic, emotionally resonant performances, British actor Kit Connor has charmed audiences globally. He rose to international fame playing Nick Nelson in the Netflix series Heartstopper.



Little-known fact: Few realize that Kit Sebastian Connor balances his acting career with A Levels in drama, English literature, and history.

#8 Actress Camryn Manheim, 65 An American actress known for her powerful roles, Camryn Manheim is celebrated for her Emmy-winning performance in The Practice. Manheim also garnered acclaim for her work in Ghost Whisperer and her impactful one-woman show, Wake Up, I'm Fat.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career took off, Camryn Manheim worked as a sign language interpreter in hospitals, a skill she later utilized in some of her on-screen roles.

#9 Youtuber Keemstar, 44 Known for his provocative commentary, Daniel M. Keem is an American YouTuber and podcaster who helms the popular internet culture news show "DramaAlert". Keemstar gained a significant following by dissecting online controversies and celebrity feuds. He also developed "Fortnite Friday" tournaments, attracting top gamers and streamers.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a full-time content creator, Daniel M. Keem worked in a legal collections office.