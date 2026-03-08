Who Is Camryn Manheim? Camryn Manheim is an American actress with a commanding presence and a flair for complex characters, often challenging Hollywood norms. Her work consistently brings authenticity to both dramatic and comedic roles. She first gained widespread attention for her powerful performance as Ellenor Frutt on the legal drama The Practice, earning her an Emmy Award. This pivotal role established her as a prominent figure in network television.

Full Name Camryn Manheim Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education University of California, Santa Cruz; New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts Father Jerome Manheim Mother Sylvia Manheim Siblings Karl Manheim Kids Milo Manheim

Early Life and Education Family ties deeply influenced Camryn Manheim’s early life; her father, Jerome Manheim, worked as a mathematics professor, and her mother, Sylvia, was a teacher. The family moved frequently, settling in Long Beach, California, by the time Manheim reached sixth grade. She discovered her passion for acting after participating in a Renaissance fair during high school, eventually earning a BFA from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and an MFA from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has seen Camryn Manheim prioritize motherhood, choosing to raise her son, Milo Manheim, as a single parent through sperm donation from her close friend, Jeffrey Brezovar. She has openly discussed the joys and challenges of this journey. Manheim has no publicly confirmed current romantic partner, maintaining a private personal life beyond her role as a devoted mother to her actor son.

Career Highlights Her breakthrough piece arrived with the legal drama The Practice, where Camryn Manheim earned an Emmy Award for her portrayal of attorney Ellenor Frutt. She appeared in all 167 episodes of the acclaimed series, defining her early career. Beyond television, Manheim launched the influential one-woman show and book Wake Up, I’m Fat, exploring body image and self-acceptance. She has also maintained a steady presence in film and other television series like Ghost Whisperer and Law & Order.