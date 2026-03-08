Who Is Boris Kodjoe? Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe is an Austrian American actor and producer, known for his striking presence and versatile performances across film and television. His effortless charm often brings a compelling depth to diverse roles, captivating audiences globally. He first gained significant public attention with his breakthrough role as Damon Carter in the Showtime drama series Soul Food, which aired from 2000 to 2004. This popular series showcased his range and solidified his status as a rising star, earning him NAACP Image Award nominations.

Full Name Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American, Austrian, German Ethnicity Multi-ethnic Education Virginia Commonwealth University Father Eric Kodjoe Mother Ursula Kodjoe Siblings Patrick Kodjoe, Nadja Kodjoe, Lara Kodjoe Kids Sophie Tei-Naaki Lee Kodjoe, Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe

Early Life and Education Born in Vienna, Austria, Boris Kodjoe grew up primarily in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, the son of a German psychologist and a Ghanaian physician. His parents divorced when he was six, and he moved to Germany around that time, growing up near his birthplace. Kodjoe later attended Virginia Commonwealth University on a tennis scholarship, graduating in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. A back injury cut short his promising tennis career, but soon after, he transitioned into modeling.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actress Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kodjoe met his wife on the set of the Showtime drama Soul Food. Their romance blossomed, leading to their marriage in Gundelfingen, Germany, on May 21, 2005. The couple shares two children, a daughter named Sophie Tei-Naaki Lee Kodjoe and a son named Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe. They are often seen as a prominent Hollywood power couple, actively involved in family life and joint ventures.

Career Highlights Boris Kodjoe established his acting career with his breakthrough role as Damon Carter in the popular Showtime drama Soul Food, which aired from 2000 to 2004. He further cemented his presence with significant roles in films like Love & Basketball and the Resident Evil franchise. Beyond acting, Kodjoe co-founded a production company, aiming to create diverse content that authentically reflects various cultures. He also collaborates with his wife on an athleisure brand, showcasing his entrepreneurial ventures. Throughout his career, Kodjoe has received multiple NAACP Image Award nominations for his work in both drama and comedy series, underscoring his talent and versatility in the entertainment industry.