Who Is Kat Von D? Kat Von D is a Mexican-born American tattoo artist, television personality, and entrepreneur known for her intricate black and gray portrait work. Her distinctive artistic vision has influenced alternative beauty culture. She rose to widespread fame as a featured artist on the reality television show Miami Ink, later launching her own hit series, LA Ink. The show chronicled her work at High Voltage Tattoo, cementing her as a prominent figure in the industry.

Full Name Kat Von D Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity German, Italian, Spanish, Indigenous Education School dropout Father René Drachenberg Mother Sylvia Galeano Siblings Karoline, Michael Kids Leafar Von Drachenberg Reyes

Early Life and Education A family focus on missionary work led Katherine Von Drachenberg’s Argentinian parents, René and Sylvia, to Montemorelos, Nuevo León, Mexico, where she was born. Her early years were marked by classical piano lessons, nurtured by her paternal grandmother, Clara Von Drachenberg. Von Drachenberg’s fascination with art intensified after her family relocated to Colton, California, at age four. She left high school at 16 to pursue tattooing, having already given her first tattoo at 14.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kat Von D’s public life, including marriages to tattoo artist Oliver Peck and musician Rafael Reyes, also known as Leafar Seyer. She also had notable relationships with Nikki Sixx and Jesse James. Von D married Rafael Reyes in 2018, and they welcomed their son, Leafar Von Drachenberg Reyes, the same year. The couple has since relocated to Indiana.

Career Highlights Kat Von D first earned widespread recognition for her distinctive artistry on the reality television series Miami Ink, where her skill with detailed portraits quickly garnered attention. She then spearheaded her own highly successful spin-off, LA Ink, which documented her Hollywood tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo. Beyond her television presence, Von D launched Kat Von D Beauty in 2008, a cosmetics brand celebrated for its bold, cruelty-free products. She later sold her share of the company in 2020.