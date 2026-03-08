Who Is Lester Holt? Lester Don Holt Jr. is an American broadcast journalist known for his calm, authoritative presence at the news desk. He consistently delivers complex stories with clarity and a measured approach, earning the trust of viewers nationwide. Holt’s breakout moment arrived when he became the permanent anchor of NBC Nightly News in 2015, stepping into a high-profile role. This solidified his standing as a leading voice in American television journalism.

Full Name Lester Don Holt Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Carol Hagen Net Worth $35 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Jamaican, Indian, English, and Portuguese Education Cordova High School, California State University Sacramento Father Lester Don Holt Sr. Mother June DeRozario Kids Stefan Holt, Cameron Holt

Early Life and Education Family bonds deeply shaped Lester Holt’s formative years, born to June DeRozario and Lester Don Holt Sr. in Marin County, California. His parents fostered a strong sense of purpose and expected their children to strive for success. Holt graduated from Cordova High School before attending California State University, Sacramento, where he studied government. Though he did not officially graduate, the university later honored him with an honorary degree.

Notable Relationships Currently, Lester Holt is married to Carol Hagen, with whom he tied the knot in 1982. Their enduring relationship has been a private but steady aspect of his public life. Holt shares two sons with Hagen, Stefan Holt and Cameron Holt. Stefan has followed his father into journalism, establishing his own successful career in broadcast news.

Career Highlights A defining achievement for Lester Holt came in 2015 when he was named the permanent anchor of NBC Nightly News, becoming the first Black man to solo anchor a weekday network nightly newscast. He brought a steady hand to the broadcast, guiding millions of viewers through national and global events. Beyond his nightly duties, Holt has anchored Dateline NBC since 2011, showcasing his versatility in long-form investigative journalism. He also moderated the first 2016 presidential debate, a significant moment in his distinguished career.