Who Is Milana Vayntrub? Milana Vayntrub is an American actress, comedian, and activist known for her quick wit and empathetic performances. Her compelling work often blends humor with poignant social commentary. She rose to public prominence as saleswoman Lily Adams in the long-running AT&T television commercials, a role she inhabited with engaging charm. Her sharp improvisational skills greatly contributed to the campaign’s success.

Full Name Milana Aleksandrovna Vayntrub Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education University of California, San Diego, Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre Father Alexander Vayntrub Siblings Briana Vayntrub Kids One son

Early Life and Education Growing up in West Hollywood, California, Milana Vayntrub immigrated from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, at age two with her parents as refugees escaping antisemitism. Her early life included acting in Barbie commercials to help support her family. She later dropped out of Beverly Hills High School, earned a GED, and pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of California, San Diego. Vayntrub also refined her comedic timing through improv studies at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile relationships has not marked Milana Vayntrub’s largely private personal life; however, she was rumored to have had a casual fling with singer John Mayer in the mid-2000s. She has otherwise kept romantic details out of the public eye. Vayntrub is married and has one son, though she and her husband have intentionally kept their identities private. She has also openly spoken about a past abortion during her college years due to financial concerns.

Career Highlights Milana Vayntrub achieved widespread recognition as Lily Adams in the popular AT&T advertising campaign, a role she played from 2013 to 2016 and reprised in 2020. Her improvisational comedic talent made the character a household name for millions of viewers. Beyond commercials, she was a series regular on the Yahoo! Screen comedy Other Space and had a recurring role in the acclaimed NBC drama This Is Us. Vayntrub also co-founded the YouTube comedy channel Live Prude Girls, which garnered significant online viewership. Additionally, Vayntrub has lent her voice to Marvel characters, notably Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl in the Marvel Rising franchise and a 2024 video game. She also co-founded the #CantDoNothing movement in 2016 to raise awareness for the European migrant crisis.