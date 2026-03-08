Who Is James Van Der Beek? James David Van Der Beek was an American actor celebrated for his sensitive portrayals and enduring presence in television and film. His career often saw him bringing nuanced depth to relatable characters. He first captivated audiences as Dawson Leery on The WB’s Dawson’s Creek, which ran from 1998 to 2003. This role catapulted him to teen idol status and cemented his place in 90s pop culture.

Full Name James David Van Der Beek Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (182 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Cheshire Academy, Drew University Father James William Van Der Beek Mother Melinda Weber Siblings Jared Van Der Beek, Juliana Van Der Beek Kids Olivia Van Der Beek, Joshua Van Der Beek, Annabel Leah Van Der Beek, Emilia Van Der Beek, Gwendolyn Van Der Beek, Jeremiah Van Der Beek

Early Life and Education A family focus defined early life for James Van Der Beek, born in Cheshire, Connecticut. His mother, Melinda, was a dancer, and his father, James William, a cell phone executive and former minor league baseball pitcher. An early football concussion led him to acting at age 13, discovering a new passion on stage. He attended Cheshire Academy, a private college preparatory school. Van Der Beek later enrolled at Drew University on an academic scholarship, studying English and sociology before leaving to pursue his acting career full-time.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of commitment marked James Van Der Beek’s personal life. He was married to Heather McComb from 2003 until their divorce in 2010. He later married Kimberly Brook in August 2010, and they remained together until his passing in 2026. Van Der Beek shared six children with Kimberly: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah. He often spoke publicly about the joys and challenges of fatherhood.

Career Highlights James Van Der Beek’s breakthrough piece came with the iconic role of Dawson Leery in the hit Dawson’s Creek series, which ran for six seasons. This defining performance earned him a Teen Choice Award and propelled him into the Hollywood spotlight. Beyond his television success, he expanded his reach into film, notably starring in the 1999 box office hit Varsity Blues. Van Der Beek also showcased his versatility in films like The Rules of Attraction and a memorable cameo in Scary Movie.